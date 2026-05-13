Violet Therapeutics Raises $4.75M Seed Extension to Advance Novel Therapeutic for Synaptic Preservation and Repair

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Violet Therapeutics (“Violet”), a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the closing of a $4.75M seed extension financing. The financing was led by Lifespan Vision Ventures (LVV) with participation from Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF), UTEC (University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners), Ono Venture Investment (OVI) and Mass General Brigham Ventures (MGBV).Proceeds from the financing will support the advancement of Violet’s lead small molecule program targeting EphB3 through key IND enabling activities. The program has the potential to deliver a first-in-class therapeutic that can halt and potentially reverse cognitive decline to restore lost mental functions associated with neurodegenerative diseases and aging via the novel mechanism of glial-mediated synaptic preservation.Violet’s CONNECT platform maps cell-cell interaction networks at scale to identify signaling pathways that drive neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration. The company’s lead program, which emerged directly from CONNECT, targets EphB3, a receptor tyrosine kinase that mediates microglia–astrocyte signaling implicated in glial dysfunction and synaptic loss across multiple neurodegenerative diseases. The program represents the first therapeutic target emerging from the CONNECT platform.“Synaptic loss is the strongest predictor of cognitive decline for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, yet we have very few programs that address this key pathophysiology. Violet is positioned to be a leader in developing therapies to prevent synapse loss and restore synaptic function,” said Meredith Fisher, Partner at Mass General Brigham Ventures and founding CEO of Violet.“The CONNECT platform has the potential to reveal therapeutically actionable biology that is not accessible through traditional genetics-based approaches. EphB3, uncovered by CONNECT, exemplifies the platform’s ability to generate new and biologically pivotal targets, and we are excited to support Violet as they translate these discoveries into a pipeline of first‑in‑class CNS therapies,” said Andrew Worden, Founding Partner at Lifespan Vision Ventures.Violet Therapeutics was founded by Mass General Brigham Ventures in collaboration with researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital to systematically map the cellular connectome and translate those insights into first-in-class therapeutics for CNS diseases.About Violet TherapeuticsViolet Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies for neurodegenerative diseases by mapping disease-relevant cell-to-cell signaling interactions in the brain. The company’s proprietary CONNECT platform enables the discovery of novel targets emerging from cellular interaction networks rather than genetic association alone, supporting the development of a pipeline of small-molecule therapeutics addressing neuroinflammation and related CNS pathologies.For more information, visit www.violettx.com About Lifespan Vision VenturesLifespan Vision Ventures is a forward-thinking venture capital firm specializing in investments within the aging and longevity space. Our mission is to support and accelerate the development of innovative therapies that extend health span, improve quality of life as individuals age, and address age-related challenges.Contact: info@lifespanvision.comMedia Contact:

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