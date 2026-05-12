Amish Pretzel Co. to Make National Television Debut on QVC® Tomorrow

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Authentic Handcrafted Soft Pretzels from Pennsylvania’s Amish Country Set to Delight Viewers Nationwide in Live QVC Appearance

Our mission has always been to bring the warmth and comfort of a traditional Amish kitchen to families everywhere,” — Brian Krider

ELKHART, IN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience the Authentic Taste of Amish Country with an Exclusive "Soft & Salty" Bundle Available for a Limited Time.

Amish Pretzel Co., the premier purveyor of traditional, hand-rolled Amish-style pretzels, is thrilled to announce its first-ever appearance on QVC®. The brand will showcase its signature artisanal snacks tomorrow, May 13, 2026, during the live broadcast between 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM ET.

For decades, the perfect soft pretzel—golden-brown, buttery, and pillowy—was a treat reserved for those visiting Pennsylvania’s heartland. Now, Amish Pretzel Co. is bringing that heritage directly to doorsteps across the country.

An Exclusive Offer for QVC Viewers

To celebrate this milestone, Amish Pretzel Co. is debuting a specially curated bundle at a significant "QVC” value. The package includes:

Six (6) Jumbo Soft Pretzels: Each massive 5.5-ounce pretzel is crafted using a time-honored recipe, perfect for sharing (or not).

Two (2) Pounds of Pretzel Bites: The ultimate "pop-able" snack, these bites offer the same authentic texture and flavor in a convenient, bite-sized format.

"Our mission has always been to bring the warmth and comfort of a traditional Amish kitchen to families everywhere," says Brian Krider, co-founder of Amish Pretzel Co. "Partnering with QVC allows us to share our story and our snacks with a nationwide audience who appreciates quality, handmade food."

Tune In to Watch:

Viewers can watch the live demonstration and take advantage of the special pricing by tuning into QVC or streaming the broadcast via the QVC+ app.

Date: Tomorrow, May 13

Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET

Channel: Check local listings or visit QVC.com

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