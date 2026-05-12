Integrative Recovery Therapies Promotes Mental Health Care in Metairie for 'Mindful May,' Mental Health Awareness Month

Integrative Recovery Therapies offers individualized mental health care in Metairie, Louisiana, focused on compassionate treatment, emotional wellness, and whole-person healing. Integrative Recovery Therapies provides trauma-informed group counseling in Metairie, Louisiana, helping individuals build connection, emotional resilience, and lasting recovery through supportive community care.

Metairie practice highlights therapy, addiction treatment, and IOP services for adults and families seeking compassionate, evidence-based care

Many people in New Orleans are carrying more than they show, anxiety, addiction, trauma, and emotional exhaustion,” — Sidney Miltz, LPC, LAC, MAC, NCC, Co-Founder and Clinical Director

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, Integrative Recovery Therapies (IRT), a leading provider of mental health care in Metairie, Louisiana, is launching its “Mindful May” initiative to increase awareness, reduce stigma, and expand access to therapy services and addiction treatment throughout Jefferson Parish and surrounding communities.Located in Metairie, Integrative Recovery Therapies provides comprehensive behavioral health services, including individual therapy, group therapy, Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), and family counseling. Through its “Mindful May” campaign, the practice aims to encourage individuals and families across Metairie, Louisiana to seek compassionate treatment, reclaim their lives, and begin a sustainable path toward hope and healing.Expanding Awareness and Access to Mental Health Care in MetairieAs part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Integrative Recovery Therapies is emphasizing the importance of accessible mental health treatment for anxiety, depression, trauma, and substance use disorders in Metairie and the surrounding Greater New Orleans area, including Kenner, Orleans Parish, and the East Bank communities.“Many people in New Orleans are carrying more than they show, anxiety, addiction, trauma, and emotional exhaustion,” said Sidney Miltz, LPC, LAC, MAC, NCC, Co-Founder and Clinical Director of Integrative Recovery Therapies. “Mental Health Awareness Month is an opportunity to remind people that they are not alone, and that recovery is not about perfection, it’s about connection, skill-building, and having the right support.”Comprehensive Therapy and Addiction Treatment Services in MetairieIntegrative Recovery Therapies offers a full continuum of care designed to support lasting recovery and mental wellness in Metairie, Louisiana:Individual Therapy Services in MetairieIRT provides one-on-one psychotherapy for adults navigating anxiety, depression, trauma, ADHD, and substance use challenges. Treatment focuses on emotional regulation, relapse prevention, and building a meaningful life grounded in dignity and respect.Group Therapy and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)The practice’s Intensive Outpatient Program in Metairie offers structured addiction treatment with evening sessions, allowing individuals to maintain work and family commitments while receiving consistent support.Family and Couples CounselingIRT provides family-centered therapy services in Metairie, helping repair trust, improve communication, and support loved ones impacted by addiction and mental health challenges.Interventions and Recovery Support ServicesCompassionate, non-coercive interventions help individuals and families navigate critical moments and connect with appropriate care.Re-Entry Counseling and Community SupportIRT works with justice-involved individuals in Jefferson Parish, supporting reintegration, emotional stability, and long-term recovery outcomes.Evidence-Based, Whole-Person Mental Health TreatmentIntegrative Recovery Therapies uses a comprehensive, integrated approach to behavioral health care in Metairie, combining evidence-based practices such as:Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)Motivational Interviewing (MI)Trauma-informed care and mindfulness-based therapyThe practice treats mental health and addiction together, rather than in isolation, helping clients build lasting recovery through insight, skill development, and meaningful relationships.“Recovery is not just about stopping a behavior,” said Nancy, Co-Founder and Addictions Counselor. “It’s about helping people rebuild trust, reconnect with themselves and others, and create a life that feels worth protecting. That’s where real healing happens.”Conditions Treated for Metairie ResidentsIntegrative Recovery Therapies provides mental health treatment in Metairie for individuals experiencing:Anxiety disorders and panic symptomsDepression and mood disordersTrauma and PTSDSubstance use disorders and relapse patternsADHD and executive functioning challengesCodependency and relationship conflictAdjustment disorders and life transitionsThe practice specializes in co-occurring disorders, offering integrated substance abuse counseling in Metairie alongside mental health care.Accessible, Community-Focused Mental Health ServicesIntegrative Recovery Therapies is committed to providing accessible care across Metairie, Louisiana, accepting Medicaid, Medicare, and select commercial insurance plans. Telehealth services are available for individuals throughout Louisiana, ensuring flexibility and continuity of care.The practice also serves diverse populations, including first responders, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and justice-involved clients, reinforcing its commitment to equity, dignity, and inclusive mental health care in Jefferson Parish and surrounding communities.“We built this practice to serve people in Metairie as human beings, not diagnoses,” said Jon, Co-Founder and Community Advocate. “This work is about restoring dignity, building trust, and helping people find hope again, especially when they feel like they’ve run out of options.”Getting Started with Mental Health Care in MetairieIndividuals seeking therapy services in Metairie, addiction treatment, or support for a loved one can begin by visiting the practice’s website or reaching out directly. The first session focuses on understanding each person’s story, building trust, and creating a collaborative path forward.Integrative Recovery Therapies encourages individuals to take the first step this Mental Health Awareness Month and begin their journey toward lasting recovery, hope, and healing.About Integrative Recovery TherapiesIntegrative Recovery Therapies is a Metairie-based behavioral health practice providing comprehensive mental health care and addiction treatment throughout Metairie, Louisiana, Jefferson Parish, and surrounding communities. The practice offers individual therapy, group therapy, Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), family counseling, and recovery support services through a trauma-informed, whole-person approach. Integrative Recovery Therapies is dedicated to helping individuals reclaim their lives through compassionate treatment, evidence-based care, and meaningful connection.Contact information:Sidney Miltz, LPC, LAC, MAC, NCC, Co-Founder and Clinical DirectorIntegrative Recovery Therapies, LLCWebsite: https://irtbh.com/ Phone: 504-229-2244

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