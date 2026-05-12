New California Foreclosure Law Helps Homeowners Protect Equity

A new California foreclosure law may give qualifying homeowners more time to list their property, review title issues, and protect equity before a trustee sale.

AB 2424’s foreclosure-sale postponement procedure may give qualifying homeowners additional time to list, market, and resolve title issues before a trustee sale

Equity protection requires more than putting a sign in the yard. The listing, pricing, trustee sale timeline, payoff figures, title conditions, and closing strategy all need to be coordinated. ” — Derik Lewis

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawyers Realty Group is highlighting a new California foreclosure protection that may give qualifying homeowners additional time to protect home equity before a trustee’s sale.

The law, created by AB 2424 and now reflected in California Civil Code § 2924f, allows certain homeowners to seek a 45-day postponement of a trustee’s sale when the property has been properly listed for sale and required notices are served. For homeowners with equity, that additional time may create an opportunity to pursue a market-based sale rather than lose the property through foreclosure.

“Many California homeowners do not realize that a foreclosure sale date may not be the end of the story,” said Derik Lewis, attorney and Realtor® with Lawyers Realty Group. “When a homeowner has equity, a properly managed listing and postponement strategy can create critical time to market the property, review title, evaluate offers, and protect proceeds that might otherwise be lost.”

The new foreclosure-listing framework is especially important for homeowners who have equity but need more time to complete a sale. In many cases, the challenge is not simply whether the home has value. The issue is whether the homeowner can preserve that value before the trustee sale occurs.

Foreclosure-related sales often require more than a standard listing. Homeowners may need payoff review, title analysis, lien evaluation, judgment-lien review, tax-lien review, HOA balance confirmation, escrow coordination, or short-sale evaluation. If these issues are discovered too late, they can reduce or eliminate the homeowner’s expected proceeds.

“Equity protection requires more than putting a sign in the yard,” Lewis said. “The listing, pricing, trustee sale timeline, payoff figures, title conditions, and closing strategy all need to be coordinated. If those pieces are not handled early enough, a homeowner may lose valuable options.”

Lawyers Realty Group encourages California homeowners facing trustee sale dates to act as early as possible. The ability to postpone a foreclosure under AB 2424 and Civil Code Section 2924f depends on timing, proper MLS listing activity, statutory notice requirements, and the specific facts of the foreclosure.

The firm also cautions that homeowners should not assume they have no options simply because a foreclosure sale is approaching. Depending on the circumstances, a homeowner may be able to list the property, pursue a postponement, evaluate a traditional sale, negotiate payoff issues, address title problems, review bankruptcy implications, or consider other available strategies.

“Foreclosure is both a legal deadline and a real estate deadline,” Lewis said. “The earlier homeowners review their situation, the more likely they are to understand whether equity can be protected.”

About Lawyers Realty Group

Lawyers Realty Group is a California real estate brokerage and legal services team focused on helping homeowners navigate difficult property situations, including foreclosure, equity preservation, short sales, reverse mortgage complications, probate and trust sales, judgment liens, title problems, and distressed real estate transactions. The firm combines real estate brokerage services with legal guidance to help homeowners evaluate available options and pursue practical solutions.

For more information, contact Lawyers Realty Group at (949) 264-0966 or visit www.lawyersrealtygroup.com.

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