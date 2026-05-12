Charleston Pool Owners Warned Not to Drain In-Ground Pools Before Hurricane Season

SC Coastal Pools Logo Jessica Venezia - Owner of SC Coastal Pools Ryan Venezia - Manager of SC Coastal Pools

SC Coastal Pools says empty or near-empty shells can crack, shift, or partially lift when heavy rain saturates Lowcountry soil

In Charleston, the bigger risk can be hydrostatic pressure building outside the shell when the ground gets saturated. A pool needs enough water weight inside it to stay stable.” — Jessica Venezia, Owner, SC Coastal Pools

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SC Coastal Pools is warning Charleston-area pool owners not to fully drain in-ground pools ahead of hurricane season, saying a common pre-storm instinct can create a larger structural problem when heavy rain saturates Lowcountry soil. The company recommends lowering water only modestly to create overflow room while keeping enough weight in the shell to resist hydrostatic uplift during major rain events.The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, according to the National Hurricane Center. SC Coastal Pools says the local risk in Charleston is not only wind or overflowing water. It is hydrostatic uplift, sometimes called "pool popping": when soil around an empty or near-empty pool becomes saturated, groundwater pressure acts on the outside of the shell without enough counterweight inside the vessel. In severe cases, that can crack, shift, or partially lift the structure, causing damage that can run into the tens of thousands of dollars.Charleston's flood history shows why this matters even when the public conversation centers on named hurricanes. The National Weather Service office in Charleston says the October 1-5, 2015 flood event produced widespread rainfall totals of 15 to 20 inches, with localized amounts above 25 inches, across the Charleston tri-county area. The same event pushed Charleston Harbor to 8.29 feet Mean Lower Low Water on October 3, 2015, worsening freshwater flooding in already vulnerable areas. SC Coastal Pools says the 2015 event is the clearest recent proof that heavy rain and saturated soil, not just storm category, can create structural risk around residential in-ground pools."A lot of homeowners hear 'drain the pool before the storm' and assume less water means less risk," said Jessica Venezia, owner of SC Coastal Pools. "In Charleston, the bigger risk can be hydrostatic pressure building outside the shell when the ground gets saturated. A pool needs enough water weight inside it to stay stable."SC Coastal Pools says the safer pre-storm move for most standard residential in-ground pools is to lower the water level only about 6 to 12 inches below the tile line or skimmer opening, not to empty the vessel. The company notes that fiberglass pools, vinyl-liner pools, and older installations can respond differently based on construction type and site conditions, so owners who are unsure should confirm tolerances with a local pool professional before removing water.SC Coastal Pools says the risk is not limited to named hurricanes. Any extreme rain event that saturates the ground around an in-ground pool can increase uplift pressure and create cracking, movement, or deck damage if the pool was drained too aggressively beforehand. Homeowners who want a full Charleston-specific pre-storm checklist can review the Charleston hurricane pool preparation guide before the June 1 season start.About SC Coastal PoolsSC Coastal Pools is a CPO-certified pool maintenance, repair, and inspection company serving the Charleston tri-county area. Founded by Jessica Venezia on December 14, 2017, the company provides residential pool maintenance, equipment diagnostics and repair, pre-purchase pool inspections, spa and hot tub service, and green pool recovery across Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties. SC Coastal Pools is licensed and insured and operates from 1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.For more information, visit https://sccoastalpools.com or call (843) 806-7838.

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