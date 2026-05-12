ComIT Founder Pablo Listingart Awarded Meritorious Service Medal by the Governor General of Canada

Pablo Listingart - Founder of ComIT

Pablo Listingart, has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (Civil Division) by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada.

WINNIPEG, CANADA, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComIT is proud to announce that its Founder and Executive Director, Pablo Listingart, has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (Civil Division) by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada.

The honour, officially announced by the Governor General of Canada on April 20, recognizes individuals whose exceptional actions have brought honour to Canada and delivered significant benefits to their communities and the country.

Since founding ComIT in 2016, Listingart has led the Winnipeg-based national charity in its mission to break employment barriers through free technology and professional skills training. Over the past decade, ComIT has helped thousands of unemployed and underemployed Canadians — including newcomers, Indigenous peoples, women, veterans, and other underserved communities — gain in-demand digital skills and reconnect with meaningful career opportunities.

“Receiving this honour is incredibly humbling,” said Listingart. “This recognition truly belongs to the entire ComIT community — our students, instructors, volunteers, partners, donors, and team members who have believed in the power of education and second chances. For the past 10 years, we have worked to help people overcome employment barriers and rebuild confidence through technology and human connection. I’m deeply grateful to Canada for welcoming my family and allowing us the opportunity to give back in this way.”

Born in Argentina and now based in Winnipeg, Listingart immigrated to Canada in 2015. Under his leadership, ComIT has expanded its impact nationally, partnering with governments, corporations, and nonprofit organizations across Canada to provide accessible pathways into the technology sector.

The Meritorious Service Decorations recognize Canadians who have performed exceptional deeds or activities that set an inspiring example and bring benefit to the country.

The official announcement from the Governor General of Canada can be found here:

Governor General of Canada – Meritorious Service Medal Recipients

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