TheraVault Expands Online Therapy to 75 Ohio Counties Amid Statewide Provider Shortage

During Mental Health Awareness Month, Powell-based provider expands telehealth therapy access across Ohio, improving care for underserved communities

Mental Health Awareness Month is a reminder that access to care is essential—not optional,” — Victoriya Reich, LISW-S

POWELL, OH, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, TheraVault LLC, a leading provider of mental health care in Powell, Ohio, today announced the expansion of its secure telehealth therapy services to 75 counties across Ohio, addressing a growing statewide shortage of licensed mental health providers.Based in Powell, Ohio, and serving Delaware County, Franklin County, and surrounding communities including Columbus, Dublin, Worthington, and Lewis Center, TheraVault is increasing access to compassionate, evidence-based behavioral health care for individuals, couples, and families throughout the state—particularly in areas where access has historically been limited.This expansion comes at a critical time, as Mental Health Awareness Month highlights the growing need for accessible care. Many Ohio residents—especially those in rural and underserved communities—continue to face long wait times and limited provider availability. By scaling its telehealth infrastructure, TheraVault aims to remove geographic and accessibility barriers while maintaining a safe, confidential environment aligned with its “vault-level” approach.“Mental Health Awareness Month is a reminder that access to care is essential—not optional,” said Victoriya Reich, LISW-S, Co-Founder of TheraVault. “Access to mental health care should not depend on where you live. By expanding our telehealth services across Ohio, we are making it possible for more individuals and families to receive compassionate treatment, reclaim their lives, and begin their journey toward hope and healing.”Expanding Access to Mental Health Care in Powell, Ohio and BeyondTheraVault’s telehealth expansion enhances access to therapy services in Powell, Ohio, while extending care to residents across Central Ohio and statewide. This initiative supports the broader mission of Mental Health Awareness Month—reducing stigma and increasing access to care for all communities.Clients in counties with limited behavioral health providers can now connect with licensed therapists through secure, HIPAA-compliant virtual sessions.The practice’s digital platform supports:Online scheduling and streamlined intake processesFlexible appointment times, including eveningsSecure video sessions ensuring privacy and confidentialityInsurance verification and transparent payment options“Technology allows us to meet clients where they are—literally and emotionally,” said Amy Smitke, LISW-S, LICDC, Co-Founder of TheraVault. “During Mental Health Awareness Month, we want people across Ohio to know that support is available, accessible, and designed to fit their lives.”Comprehensive Therapy Services for Individuals, Couples, and FamiliesTheraVault offers comprehensive behavioral health services in Powell and throughout Ohio, serving children, adolescents, adults, and families.Individual TherapyPersonalized psychotherapy for anxiety, depression, PTSD, ADHD, substance use disorders, eating disorders, and life transitions using CBT, DBT, EMDR, and trauma-informed care.Couples & Family TherapyRelationship-focused counseling to improve communication, strengthen bonds, and support families navigating conflict and change.Telehealth Therapy Across OhioSecure online therapy services ensuring statewide access to licensed clinicians, including those seeking mental health treatment for anxiety in Powell, Ohio, and beyond.Evidence-Based, Compassionate Care with a “Vault-Level” ApproachTheraVault’s clinical philosophy centers on providing a safe, protected environment where clients can engage in meaningful therapeutic work. The practice emphasizes evidence-based care, combining scientifically supported modalities with a holistic, personalized approach.Clients seeking behavioral health services in Powell, Ohio benefit from care that prioritizes dignity and respect, empowering them to build resilience, improve emotional regulation, and achieve lasting recovery.“We believe therapy should be both accessible and deeply effective,” added Reich. “Mental Health Awareness Month reinforces our mission to provide care that helps individuals build lasting skills—not just temporary relief.”Conditions Treated Across Powell, Delaware County, and OhioTheraVault provides mental health treatment for Powell, Ohio residents and clients statewide experiencing:Anxiety and depressionPTSD and trauma-related conditionsADHD and emotional regulation challengesBipolar disorder and mood disordersSubstance use disorders and recovery supportEating disordersRelationship issues and family conflictGrief, loss, and life transitionsWorkplace stress and burnoutAccessibility and Insurance Coverage for Ohio ResidentsIn alignment with the goals of Mental Health Awareness Month, TheraVault remains committed to making mental health care in Powell, Ohio and across Ohio more accessible.The practice accepts a wide range of insurance plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, Aetna, Cigna, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, and UnitedHealthcare.Additional accessibility features include:Affordable self-pay options with clinical internsHSA/FSA-compatible payment methodsFlexible telehealth schedulingEnglish-language services with referral support for additional languagesThis accessibility-first model ensures individuals across Delaware County and surrounding Ohio communities can access care without unnecessary barriers.Getting Started with Therapy in Powell, OhioNew clients can schedule a secure consultation through TheraVault’s website. The initial session includes a comprehensive intake assessment, therapist matching, and a collaborative treatment plan tailored to each individual’s needs.Whether seeking substance abuse counseling in Powell, relationship support, or general mental wellness care, TheraVault provides a supportive starting point for healing.About TheraVault LLCFounded in 2023, TheraVault LLC is a comprehensive behavioral health practice based in Powell, Ohio, serving individuals, couples, families, and organizations throughout Central Ohio and statewide via telehealth. The practice provides individual therapy, couples counseling, family therapy,and workplace wellness consultation. Guided by a mission to deliver compassionate, secure, and accessible mental health care, TheraVault empowers clients to navigate life’s challenges with confidence in a safe, confidential environment.Contact:Victoriya Reich, LISW-STheraVault LLCWebsite: https://theravaultllc.com/ Phone: +1 888 875 8712Email: contact@theravaultllc.com

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