Our Community Salutes: 30 Future Soldiers sworn in at Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES 05.08.2026

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Thirty Future Soldiers took the oath of enlistment during an Our Community Salutes ceremony, marking their formal transition from high school seniors to members of the U.S. Army.

Brig. Gen. Fred Hockett, deputy chief of staff for operations and training, administered the oath to the enlistees. The ceremony is part of a national initiative to recognize and support high school graduates who choose military service.

Danielle Jefferson, a future Soldier, chose to enlist in the U.S. Army Reserves and expressed her family’s long-time tradition of serving.

“I chose to enlist as a food service specialist to set myself up to pursue a college degree in business management. Maybe I can run a restaurant in the future.”

When asked why she chose the reserves, Jefferson stated, “I want to make sure that the Army is for me. I know it’s going to be different as I go through it myself. Plus, I’ll get to go to college and get experience at the same time.”

The event began with a performance by the 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus, setting the tone while entertaining family members and guests.

The chaplain of the ceremony, Antoine Miner Sr. stated, “As these young men and women prepare to take their oath together, to support and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. Let those words not just be spoken but lived. Let honor guide them, let courage send them, let commitment define them.”

During the ceremony, attendees viewed a special video message from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis. The senator congratulated the new recruits and expressed his gratitude for the sacrifices they are preparing to make for the nation.

Several distinguished leaders attended the gathering in person to honor the enlistees, including retired Gen. Kevin Vereen and Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin. The presence of both local and military leadership underscored the community’s strong support for the new service members and their families.

Our Community Salutes ceremonies are held annually across the country to provide a community-wide expression of gratitude to enlisting seniors before they depart for basic training.

For more information about the U.S. Army, please go to GoArmy.com.