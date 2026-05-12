U.S. Army Surgeon General speaks at Senior Military Medical Leader Forum in Germany

SEMBACH, Germany — Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe brought together their senior U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy medical leaders from across Europe May 11-12 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany to take part in a Senior Leader Forum.

The primary purpose of the two-day forum was to not only enable the successful transition between the outgoing and incoming leaders for Medical Readiness Command, Europe, and Defense Health Network Europe, but also to provide an overall strategy assessment update and allow military treatment facility leaders to provide their initial in-briefs to the incoming commanding general.

The gathering of more than seventy senior U.S. military medical leaders from across the European theater offered a unique opportunity for the medical leaders to engage in a series of lengthy discussions, share ideas and promote collaboration among the services.

The guest speaker at the Senior Leader Forum was Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre, the U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commander of U.S. Army Medical Command.

During her opening remarks to the group, Izaguirre said, “As America’s medical ambassadors, thank you for leading our nation’s medical formations, for building bridges with our allies and partners.”

According to a senior military official, considering political instability across the globe and the current armed conflicts ongoing in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, it is inherent that U.S. Army medical forces remain technically and tactically proficient and can perform their wartime missions on short notice.

“Be more uncomfortable with the status quo than with the unknown,” added Izaguirre. ”I challenge all of you to embrace change, challenge assumptions, and lead transformation. Be the change agents our warfighters and their families deserve. Fight for them.”

According to senior military sources, the next ground fight will be different than anything we have experienced in generations. It will require innovation and changing how the U.S. military has done things in the past.

“Our mission in Europe is defined by one objective – we defend the homeland by medically setting this theater long before conflict begins,” said Izaguirre. “Preparation is your mission.”

Throughout the two-day forum, participants engaged in a series of lengthy discussions and presentations focusing on various aspects of the military medical enterprise to include supporting large-scale combat operations across an entire theater.

According to event planners, this forum will serve as a catalyst for posturing U.S. military medical assets in Europe to better support the warfighter.

“Combat credible care is a promise to our nation that military medicine is ready, standing shoulder to shoulder with our warfighters to deliver the best care in the world,” added Izaguirre.

According to event planners, this Senior Leader Forum provides the foundation for an overall transformation and evolution process in the way U.S. military medical assets work together to support the warfighter, especially here in the European Theater.