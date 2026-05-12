MICC Fort Belvoir Enables a Royal Visit to the National Capital Region

ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, Va. — When the eyes of the world turned to the rolling green hills of Arlington National Cemetery for the state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the precision of the ceremony was unmistakable. Yet, behind the crisp salutes and the haunting echo of the bugle, a complex machinery of logistics and procurement was working tirelessly to ensure perfection.

At the heart of this effort was the U.S. Army Mission Installation Contracting Command Fort Belvoir. Tasked with supporting the National Capital Region, the MICC FBVA team managed 12 critical contracts, weaving together the requirements of four major commands: Arlington National Cemetery, the Military District of Washington Joint Task Force-NCR, the U.S. Army Band, and The Old Guard.

A Canvas of Honor The visit reached a poignant crescendo at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. In a moment of silent reflection, King Charles III laid a wreath of red poppies - the Commonwealth’s enduring symbol of remembrance - bearing a handwritten note: "In everlasting remembrance", honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Following this, the Royal couple visited the Canadian Cross of Sacrifice in Section 46. This memorial, gifted by Canada in 1927, honors Americans who volunteered for the Canadian Expeditionary Force during World War I. By meeting with service personnel from the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand at this site, the King underscored the enduring military bonds between the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

These symbolic gestures required a backdrop of absolute dignity. To meet this standard, MICC FBVA’s extensive environmental portfolio was on full display. Contracts for landscaping and gardening, trees and shrubs, and turf and grounds, specializing in horticulture management, ensured that ANC's hallowed grounds remain a pristine sanctuary. These aren't just maintenance agreements; they are the contractual foundation that enables the United States to bestow visible honors on fallen service members with the reverence they have earned and deserve.

“It was a distinct honor to be part of such a historic event,” said Lt. Col. Jacob (Jake) Bagwell, commander MICC FBVA. “The MICC stands as a cornerstone in the NCR, providing the critical acquisition oversight necessary to enable these strategic and global events. Seeing the full spectrum of MICC-FBVA contracts in active support was a humbling and proud moment, a testament to our unwavering commitment to mission readiness.”

The Pageantry of Partnership The aesthetic of the royal visit was a masterclass in tradition. MICC FBVA’s support extended to the very uniforms worn by the escorts. Contracts secured the iconic colonial uniforms for the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and the Fife and Drum Corps as well as the specialized instruments and attire for the U.S. Army Band. Every button and every brass note served as a testament to the Army’s ability to maintain storied traditions through meticulous procurement.

Innovation in the Spotlight While tradition led the way, innovation supported the view. To share the event with a global audience, MICC FBVA executed a direct contract for newly designed media risers for MDW/JTF-NCR. Unlike the industrial structures of the past, these modern risers were engineered to blend seamlessly into the historic landscape, providing the press with superior vantage points without distracting from the solemnity of the setting. The result was a crystal-clear window for the world to witness the enduring alliance between two great nations.

The Silent Enabler The success of the royal visit highlights a fundamental truth: MICC FBVA is the primary enabler of operations in the NCR. From the grass beneath a King’s feet to the instruments that play his anthem, contracting is the thread that binds diplomacy with operational reality. By managing these diverse and complex portfolios, MICC FBVA ensures that when the world comes to the NCR, the Army is ready to host with unrivaled excellence.

About the MICC Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command comprises about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. A subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command and the Army Materiel Command, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.