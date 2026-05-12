Hoosiers, Slovaks dominate in national-level shooting competition

INDIANAPOLIS -- Hoosier National Guardsmen and Slovak soldiers teamed up at a shooting competition that continued their enduring partnership in a dominant fashion.

Indiana Guardsmen relied on their Slovak partners to boost their marksmanship prowess in the weeklong event.

"By integrating our forces in this battle-focused marksmanship competition, we continue to enhance our shared readiness, build combined lethality and strengthen the enduring professional relationship between our militaries," said Master Sgt. Thuc Tran, the operations sergeant for Indiana State Partnership Program.

The combined Hoosier and Slovak team competed in the Winston P. Wilson Championship held at Camp Robinson, North Little Rock, Arkansas. The event brought together service members from across the United States and involved rifle, pistol, machine gun and combined arms disciplines.

"Marking a historic first for our Slovakian partners, their participation alongside Indiana National Guardsmen at the Winston P. Wilson Championship exemplifies the strength of a State Partnership that has thrived since 1993," said Tran.

Slovak Sgt. Ondrej Macak placed first in novice firers in the special zero rifle match and ninth overall among more than 200 competitors. In the novice division at the pistol barricade match, Macak placed ninth.

Additionally, Indiana's Alpha Team placed first out of 53 teams in the know-your-limits-barricade rifle match. In the match, all four team members must run an unknown distance and strategically plan how to engage four targets from an unknown distance behind a wobbly, unsecured barricade.

Indiana's team comprised two four-person teams: Alpha and Bravo. In addition to the Alpha Team win, individual superlatives included Capt. Jacob Teuschler who earned the Chief’s 50 Badge(top 20 of all participants) and 1st Lt. Joshua Price who earned a silver marksmanship badge at the excellence in competition rifle match.

"Team Indiana had the honor of including two Slovakian soldiers on our Bravo Team. They proved to be very eager to succeed and great additions to the team, said Teuschler,” the Indiana Marksmanship Team captain. "They fit the mold of what I would expect from competitive marksmen. It was a privilege to compete with them, and against them, on the national stage. I hope we are able to partner with them in future matches."

In the end, Hoosier and Slovak soldiers left the range not only with accolades, but also a stronger, more capable partnership that will strengthen lethality and prepare them for successful missions together.