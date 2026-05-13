Dinosaur Merchant Bank Appoints Grigoriy Kozin as Managing Director & Deputy CEO

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Dinosaur Merchant Bank today announced the appointment of Grigoriy Kozin as Managing Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Grigoriy’s appointment marks an important milestone in our growth journey” — Glenn Grossman, CEO, DMBL

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (DMBL) today announced the appointment of Grigoriy Kozin as Managing Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to expanding its global execution, custody and prime brokerage capabilities.Grigoriy brings over 15 years of international capital markets experience spanning electronic execution, custody, clearing, securities financing and prime brokerage across a broad range of asset classes.Prior to joining Dinosaur Merchant Bank, Grigoriy served as Head of Business Development, Prime Brokerage and Electronic Execution at BancTrust Investment Bank Limited, where he was building equities execution, custody and prime brokerage platform from inception and focused on establishing relationships across Emerging and Frontier Markets, including India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Africa.Previously, at BCS Prime Brokerage Limited, he led the transformation of the firm’s electronic execution infrastructure and was directly responsible for Systematic Trading prime brokerage business.Earlier in his career at SOVA Capital Limited, Grigoriy managed Prime Services and Electronic Execution.Glenn Grossman, Chief Executive Officer of Dinosaur Merchant Bank, commented:“Grigoriy’s appointment marks an important milestone in our growth journey. His proven ability to build and scale electronic execution and prime brokerage platforms, combined with his strong understanding of trading infrastructure and regulatory frameworks, will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our institutional offering and expand our global footprint.”Grigoriy Kozin added:“I am delighted to join Dinosaur Merchant Bank at such a pivotal stage in its development. The firm has a strong franchise and ambitious growth plans. I look forward to working with the Board and executive team to strengthen our prime services, electronic execution and custody capabilities, and to deliver innovative, technology-enabled solutions to our clients.”As Managing Director & Deputy CEO, Grigoriy will work closely with the CEO and Board to drive strategic growth initiatives, enhance operational excellence, and further strengthen the Bank’s institutional platform across Fixed Income, Electronic Execution, Custody and Prime Brokerage.About Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd.Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (regulated by the FCA), is a London-based investment institution focused on delivering innovative solutions across capital markets, advisory, and global investment services. The firm is committed to operational excellence and regulatory integrity in serving institutional clients worldwide.Deploying a team of approximately 50 professionals, the overall organization provides global custody, clearing and execution services, financing and advisory expertise/insights for equities, fixed income and FX as well as a suite of investment banking services providing financial solutions and capital markets execution to the middle market client base, both domestically and globally. Clients and counterparties spanning six continents are primarily institutions, family offices, asset managers, hedge funds, and corporations. Dinosaur Group takes pride in the business’ stable management, strong compliance, solid operations, and diverse talent.

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