MergersCorp Appointed as Strategic Deal Origination Partner for We Energo Gmbh’s 722 MW Renewable Energy Portfolio

BERLIN, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MergersCorp M&A International, a leading global investment banking and M&A advisory firm, is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive M&A Origination Agreement with WE ENERGO GMBH. Under this mandate, MergersCorp will focus on identifying and developing relationships with potential strategic partners to support the expansion of a landmark 722 MW renewable energy pipeline across South-Eastern Europe.As the designated Origination Partner, MergersCorp M&A International will leverage its global reach to perform intensive market mapping and relationship development. The firm’s primary role is to act as a facilitator, introducing WE ENERGO GMBH to qualified institutional groups and infrastructure partners who align with the group's long-term vision for the Balkan energy transition. Under the terms of the agreement, MergersCorp M&A International will leverage its global network to perform intensive investor sourcing, mapping, and outreach activities.The partnership centers on a robust portfolio of renewable energy assets totaling over 722 MW in capacity across five countries.The primary focus of the origination activities includes the following utility-scale projects:• Kosovo: The Dielli PV Farm (150 MWp) and the Zllakuqan PV Farm (100 MWp).• Macedonia: The Sushevo 1 (129 MWp) and Sushevo 2 (30 MWp) PV Farms.• Bosnia: The Gradiska PV Farm (120 MWp).• Albania: The Sarande Wind Farm (80 MW) and the Drin Wind Farm (68.4 MW).• Croatia: The Cernik PV Farm (45 MWp).These projects represent a sophisticated mix of solar and wind technologies, many of which incorporate advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Notable examples include the 129 MWp Macedonia and 150 MWp Kosovo projects, both featuring 100/200 MW/MWh BESS capacities to ensure grid stability and optimize revenue from day-ahead markets.Financial and Environmental Impact MetricsThe WE ENERGO GMBH portfolio is characterized by strong financial projections and significant environmental contributions. The projects are structured to attract top-tier institutional and infrastructure investors seeking exposure to the high-growth Balkan energy market.• Capital Requirements: The total CAPEX across the pipeline is significant, with the Dielli project requiring €110 million and Sushevo 1 requiring €100 million.• Equity Participation: The projects are designed with a 30% equity requirement.• Projected Returns: Target Internal Rates of Return (IRR) range from 15% to 20% depending on the jurisdiction and project status.• Ready-to-Build Status: Several assets are already at the "Ready-to-Build" (RTB) stage or are expected to reach it by late 2026 to early 2027.• Carbon Offset: Collectively, the portfolio is projected to save over 580,000 tons of CO2 annually, contributing materially to regional climate goals.WE ENERGO GMBH is a subsidiary of the Swiss-based We Energo AG, a diversified group with established operations in logistics, raw materials, and critical products for the global economy. By integrating Swiss strategic heritage with German operational precision, WE ENERGO GMBH is uniquely positioned to deliver large-scale infrastructure projects in emerging markets.The company is led by CEO Markus Trummer and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.About MergersCorp M&A InternationalMergersCorp M&A International is a global investment banking and M&A advisory firm specialized in sourcing and originating investment opportunities within the renewable energy sector. Headquartered at 40 Wall Street, New York, the firm provides cross-border transaction support and capital-raising services to clients worldwide.About WE ENERGO GMBHWE ENERGO GMBH is a developer of utility-scale renewable energy assets in South-Eastern Europe. Part of the Swiss group We Energo AG, the company leverages extensive expertise in logistics and raw materials to execute complex energy infrastructure projects.Media Contacts:MergersCorp M&A InternationalEdward Sklar, COO40 Wall Street, Suite #2725New York, NY 10005, USAWE ENERGO GMBHMarkus Trummer,CEOKurfürstendamm 70, 10709, BerlinBerlin, Germany

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