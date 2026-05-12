rGen Consulting Launches AI Center of Excellence on Demand to Enable Business Team Innovation

Margaret Snape, COO and Ray Rasmussen Managing Principal

Business teams gain access to AI experts they need at a fraction of the cost of full-time resources

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rGen Consulting, a business consulting firm specializing in AI workforce modernization, today announced the launch of rGen AI Center of Excellence on Demand, a fractional advisory service designed to give business teams direct access to AI experts—when they need them—to support the design and development of AI, automation, and analytics solutions.

The service targets midsize, and enterprise organizations that are democratizing AI solution development by pushing capability closer to the business teams that understand the work.

The problem is no longer the technology. It's the support.

AI's toolkit is vast and evolving at a pace that overwhelms most business teams. Expertise is scarce, fragmented, and expensive. Even seasoned specialists, when available, tend to know only a narrow slice of the AI solution landscape.

The result is familiar: pockets of experimentation, but little organization-wide traction.

A new model: expertise on tap, not on payroll.

rGen AI Center of Excellence on Demand delivers a comprehensive support system built to accelerate the journey from AI curiosity to AI self-sufficiency. Services include:

• Hands-on training to build foundational capability

• AI process design to ensure AI is applied to reenvisioned workflows

• Office hours and on-call troubleshooting so teams move forward faster

• AI development and co-development for higher-leverage solutions

• Licensing advisory services to optimize spend and avoid costly missteps

What makes this different.

Unlike a full-time hire, rGen's on-demand model gives organizations access to a diverse bench of AI experts across disciplines, not a small group of generalists stretched thin. The economics are compelling: fractional support as needed, with fast response times and direct, in-person communication.

"The missing ingredient in AI adoption has long been access to experts and real support," said Ray Rasmussen, Managing Principal of rGen Consulting. "rGen AI Center of Excellence on Demand solves this problem in a way that delivers a broader range of support in a manner that is far more cost effective."

Benefits organizations can expect:

• Faster AI adoption through embedded, expert-led support

• Reduced risk via governed experimentation and structured guidance

• Higher ROI from AI investments by democratizing AI solutions and putting power of the people that truly understand the work to be done

Availability

rGen AI Center of Excellence on Demand is currently in pilot through the end of May 2026 and will be generally available to organizations on June 1, 2026. Organizations can start a free 30-day trial by contacting info@rgenconsulting.com.

About rGen Consulting

rGen Consulting is a Bellevue, Washington-based business consulting firm specializing in AI workforce modernization. rGen helps organizations move beyond AI experimentation to enterprise-level capability through modernized workforces and governed innovation. The firm serves clients across the United States, EU, and Asia.

Media Contact: rGen Consulting 📞 206.954.0294 🌐 https://rgenconsulting.com 📧 info@rgenconsulting.com 📍 10900 NE 4th Street, Skyline Tower, Suite 2300, Bellevue, WA 98004

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