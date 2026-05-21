Libertas Funding's Mark Boyer and Benjamin Armour to Serve on ELFA Committees

Libertas Funding appoints two senior leaders to ELFA committees, advancing SMB capital access across the $1.3 trillion equipment finance industry.

We are excited for Mark and Ben to help bridge the gap between asset finance and liquidity through these ELFA committees.” — John Paradisi, Chief Executive Officer

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libertas Funding, a leading private credit provider for small and medium-sized businesses, is proud to announce that two members of its leadership team will serve on committees of the Equipment Leasing & Finance Association (ELFA), the trade association representing the $1.3 trillion equipment finance industry.

Mark Boyer, Senior Managing Director of National Partnerships, will continue his service on the ELFA Independent Business Council Steering Committee. A longtime advocate for independent equipment finance companies, Boyer brings deep industry engagement and committee experience to his role.

Benjamin Armour, Chief Marketing Officer, will serve on the Communications Committee. Armour will collaborate with marketing and communications leaders from across the industry to advance ELFA's outreach, member engagement, and digital strategy initiatives.

"While equipment provides the infrastructure for an SME, working capital provides the agility to scale. We are excited for Mark and Ben to help bridge the gap between asset finance and liquidity through these ELFA committees. Libertas is uniquely positioned to solve for outsized capital needs that go far beyond typical small-ticket limits, and we look forward to showing our peers how this holistic approach drives better outcomes for businesses nationwide," said John Paradisi, CEO of Libertas Funding.

"I'm proud to continue serving on the Independent Business Council Steering Committee. Independent finance companies are essential to the businesses that need fast, flexible capital, and I look forward to contributing alongside this great group," said Boyer.

"Joining the ELFA Communications Committee is a great opportunity to collaborate with talented marketing professionals across the industry. I'm excited to help elevate the visibility of equipment finance and share best practices with fellow members," said Armour.

About Libertas Funding

Libertas Funding, LLC is a leading provider of capital to small and middle-market businesses. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Greenwich, CT, Libertas has deployed billions in growth capital by combining institutional-grade execution with a partnership-first approach.

*Business term loans issued by Web Bank

Media Contact

Benjamin Armour, Chief Marketing Officer

benjamin.armour@libertasfunding.com

203-914-2954

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