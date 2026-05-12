Mickey Mantle, 1952 Topps Run, Gary Carter Game-Used Memorabilia Headline Miller & Miller May 31 Auction

Iconic 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle, graded PSA 1 PR. Estimate: CA$30,000–$40,000. 1952 Bowman #101 Mickey Mantle, graded PSA 8 (OC), a strong high-grade example of one of baseball’s most iconic cards. Estimate: CA$9,000–$12,000. 1933 World Wide Gum #80 Babe Ruth, PSA 1.5 MK. Estimate: CA$5,000–$10,000.

Expansive 304-lot sale features elite 1952 Topps run, Canadian rarities, and game-used memorabilia from Hall of Fame legends

This grouping provides a unique opportunity to fill some of the most important and prestigious gaps in the set, led by multiple Mantle examples and the notoriously difficult Eddie Mathews rookie.” — Ben Pernfuss

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A near-complete run of the legendary 1952 Topps Baseball set anchored by Mickey Mantle, Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays, and Eddie Mathews; a rare 1933 World Wide Gum Babe Ruth; and an extensive collection of game-used memorabilia from Hall of Fame catcher Gary Carter headline Miller & Miller Auctions’ Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia auction, scheduled for Sunday, May 31, 2026.Additional highlights include a 1987 Gary Carter game-used and signed New York Mets jersey; a 1988 Gary Carter game-used bat; and rare CFL Championship rings from Russ Jackson and Ron Lancaster. The sale also features historic artifacts from the personal collection of NHL referee Dave Newell, including a Wayne Gretzky goal puck and a ring once owned by Hulk Hogan.“There are few auctions that present this depth of material from the 1952 Topps set in a single offering,” said Ben Pernfuss, Consignment Director for Sports Cards & Memorabilia. “Anchored by multiple Mickey Mantle cards, Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays, and the elusive Eddie Mathews high-number rookie, this is an extraordinary opportunity for advanced collectors.”There are 304 lots in total across a single category of sports memorabilia, with material spanning baseball, hockey, and football. This is an online-only auction with no live webcast portion. Lots will close in sequential order beginning at 6:00pm Eastern Time on May 31. Bidding is available through LiveAuctioneers and Miller & Miller Auctions.“It is exceedingly rare to see a single auction offer such a comprehensive assembly of the 1952 Topps Baseball set in Canada,” said Pernfuss. “This grouping provides a unique opportunity to fill some of the most important and prestigious gaps in the set, led by multiple Mantle examples and the notoriously difficult Eddie Mathews rookie.”Leading the auction is Lot 120, a 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle graded PSA 1 PR. One of the most iconic cards in the hobby, the Mantle anchors the legendary 407-card set and remains universally regarded as the sport’s ultimate “holy grail.” Despite its technical grade, the card presents strong eye appeal for its designation, with excellent colour and structure relative to grade. Estimate: CA$30,000–$40,000.Lot 121 features a 1952 Topps #312 Jackie Robinson, graded PSA 1 PR. From the scarce sixth series of the set, this example represents one of the most desirable cards in the entire issue. Robinson’s legacy as a pioneer who broke Major League Baseball’s colour barrier in 1947 adds historic weight to this already significant issue. Estimate: CA$4,000–$6,000.Lot 122 is a 1952 Topps #407 Eddie Mathews rookie card, graded PSA 2.5 GD+. Widely considered one of the most difficult high-number cards in the set, Mathews’ rookie stands as a cornerstone of post-war collecting. The example offered here displays strong centering and eye appeal, with bright colour and solid registration. Estimate: CA$4,000–$6,000.Lot 118, a 1952 Bowman #101 Mickey Mantle graded PSA 8 (OC), presents one of the strongest condition examples in the sale. Mantle’s dominance on the field is matched by his enduring collecting appeal, with career highlights including 536 home runs, three MVP awards, and a Triple Crown season in 1956. Estimate: CA$9,000–$12,000.Canadian baseball rarities are led by Lot 123, a 1933 World Wide Gum #80 Babe Ruth graded PSA 1.5 MK. The Canadian counterpart to Goudey’s iconic Ruth issue, this example is part of an extremely low-population Canadian run and presents strong eye appeal despite technical markings. Estimate: CA$5,000–$10,000.“It is truly exciting to offer such a strong range of Canadian baseball material in this sale,” said Pernfuss. “From the 1933 World Wide Gum Babe Ruth to the elusive 1968 O-Pee-Chee Nolan Ryan rookie, these are fresh-to-market examples that speak to the cross-border heritage of the hobby.”Lot 99 highlights game-used memorabilia with a 1987 Gary Carter game-worn and signed New York Mets away jersey. Representing Carter’s early Mets tenure, the jersey shows excellent use characteristics and is signed twice on the front. Estimate: CA$4,000–$6,000.Lot 113 is a 1986–1989 Don Mattingly game-used bat, showing heavy use with identifiable stitch marks and pine tar accumulation consistent with Mattingly’s hitting style. The bat is cracked and professionally repaired. Estimate: CA$2,000–$3,000.Lot 114 features a 1988 Gary Carter game-used and signed bat, displaying strong use with ball marks, stitch impressions, and pine tar buildup. The bat is also inscribed “The best” in an unknown hand and shows clear game attribution characteristics. Estimate: CA$2,000–$3,000.“This auction brings together cornerstone pieces of baseball history alongside rare Canadian issues and significant game-used memorabilia,” Pernfuss added. “From Mantle and Robinson to Carter and Gretzky-related artifacts, it is a deeply compelling offering across multiple collecting categories.”The full catalogue is available at: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-KE3FWH/pre-1980-sports-cards-memorabilia Internet bidding is available through LiveAuctioneers and www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and continues to specialize in art, antiques, and significant collectibles. The firm is currently accepting consignments for upcoming sales. To consign a single piece, an estate, or a collection, call (519) 573-3710 or email info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia auction scheduled for Sunday, May 31, 2026, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com . Updates are posted frequently.

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