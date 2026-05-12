New Roto Round Series precision rotary tables for inspection and assembly

Roto Round Series precision rotary tables for inspection and assembly

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roto Tech Inc Announces the Launch of New Roto Round 18RR SeriesRoto Tech Inc, a leader in precision rotary tables engineered for grinding, lapping, assembly, testing and inspection applications, has developed a new Roto Round series of heavy-duty low-profile precision manual rotary tables.Manufactured exclusively at its facility in Dayton, Ohio, the new 18RR Roto Round series has allowed Roto Tech Inc to expand its presence in the assembly/inspection rotary table market. This heavy-duty low-profile series features four standard models, ranging from 18” (455mm) to 36” (910mm) diameter table tops. Each of the four standard models features an 18” diameter air bearing, a low total profile of only 4.25” (108mm), a 1000 pound (453.6 kg) table load capacity and a standard precision of .00010” (2.54 micron) in both radial and axial runouts. Models can be equipped with a motor drive system for slow rotation. Customization, increased precision and specialized configurations are available. In addition to increased performance features, the new 18RR Roto Round series offers shorter delivery times and reduced pricing in comparison to prior similar models.Roto Tech Inc is proud to be an established leader in the manufacture of precision rotary tables. Its Roto Grind series is utilized for precision grinding and lapping of difficult materials, such as silicon, quartz, silicon carbide, ceramics and hard metals. The newly expanded Roto Round series is designed for precision assembly, test and inspection applications, and features manual precision rotary tables with optional motor drive systems. Please contact Roto Tech Inc by email at sales@roto-techinc.com or callPlease contact by email at sales@roto-techinc.com or call at 937-859-8503.Roto Tech Inc.2651 East River RoadDayton, OH 45439

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