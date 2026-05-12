Bad bosses can crush employee well-being; a new book gives leaders a better path forward

Burl Stamp

Stamp draws on decades of experience as hospital CEO to deliver a practical, people-centered framework for improving employee engagement and workplace culture.

We know that people don’t leave companies — they leave bosses. But too many leaders are promoted without the support, clarity or development they need to succeed. This book is meant to close that gap.” — Burl Stamp

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era when employee engagement is declining and frontline managers are under more pressure than ever, veteran executive and leadership advisor Burl Stamp announces the release of Becoming a Better Boss : Be the Leader People Want to Follow, Not Just Tolerate, a practical guide for leaders determined to build healthier, higher performing teams.Grounded in more than three decades of executive experience, the book offers a clear playbook for individuals and organizations that want to elevate their impact, strengthen trust, and create workplaces where people feel valued — not drained. The book arrives at a critical moment for executives who want to better support and develop their frontline leaders, middle managers who want to improve relationships with their teams, and for talented staff who aspire to be a great boss someday.In Becoming a Better Boss, a practical, real world guide for modern managers, Burl Stamp blends research, powerful stories from the trenches, and proven leadership practices to help managers:• Build trust and credibility quickly• Communicate with clarity and consistency• Mentor employees in ways that unlock performance• Navigate conflict without damaging relationships• Create accountability that feels fair — not punitive• Lead teams through change with confidenceDesigned for busy, often overwhelmed leaders, the book provides tactical tools and a practical framework that can be applied immediately in real workplace situations.Author Perspective“We know that people don’t leave companies — they leave bosses. But too many leaders are promoted without the support, clarity, or development they need to succeed. This book is meant to close that gap” emphasized Burl Stamp. “In many ways, this book is my own leadership memoir, describing how I figured out early in my career that I wasn’t nearly as good a boss as I was an individual performer. I then provide a practical framework for bosses to think differently about people-centric best practices that will help them become the leader employees respect and really want to follow.”Early reviewers praise the book as “one of the most honest, insightful books on management that I have read over my 40 years in leadership,” “advancing a focus on humanization and purpose that is particularly timely,” and “offering a refreshing dose of accountability.”Book DetailsTitle: Becoming a Better Boss: Be the Leader People Want to Follow, Not Just TolerateAuthor: Burl StampPublisher: Ripples Media ISBN: 978-1-971718-14-9 (Paperback)Format: Hardcover, Paperback, eBookRelease Date: May 12, 2026Available at: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online retailers.About the AuthorSince he was promoted to his first manager position at the age of twenty-two, Burl Stamp has been on a career-long journey to become a progressively better boss. For over twenty years as the president and founder of Stamp & Chase , he’s helped thousands of other leaders in large and small organizations find their paths to being better bosses, as well.Prior to launching Stamp & Chase, Burl served several leading health care organizations in executive roles, including President and CEO of Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Vice President for St. Louis Children’s Hospital/BJC HealthCare. His MBA degree is from Washington University in St. Louis, where he chaired the Olin Business School Alumni Association. He received his BSBA from Southeast Missouri State University.Burl is a contemporary thought leader on emerging workforce challenges and a frequent speaker on communication, organizational culture, leadership effectiveness, and business development strategy. He and his wife Luanne live in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis and have two adult children, Ben and CarolineMedia ContactKaty Dowd, Look at You, LLC. Email: dowdkaty@gmail.com Phone: 314-504-3693 Website: www.burlstamp.com

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