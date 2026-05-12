Infolob Global Strengthens Leadership with Executive Appointments to Accelerate AI Transformation & Enterprise Growth

Infolob Global Leadership Team

Key leaders join Infolob Global to bring the massive transformation and establish itself as a Data and AI Transformation partner, with a futuristic approach.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infolob Global, Inc., a trusted enterprise technology partner with 17 years of deep expertise in cloud, data , and AI, and over 250 enterprise clients served, today announced a series of strategic leadership appointments designed to accelerate its evolution into a cloud-agnostic AI and Data transformation leader. The appointments bring together seasoned executives with decades of combined experience across digital transformation, enterprise delivery, innovation, and revenue growth, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering measurable business outcomes for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients across North America.These leadership moves come as Infolob expands capabilities across its four-pillar delivery model spanning Infrastructure, Data and Analytics, Agentic AI, and the Application Layer.Vamsi Penmecha Appointed Chief Innovation OfficerVamsi Penmecha joins Infolob as Chief Innovation Officer, bringing over 23 years of experience driving digital transformation across SaaS, healthcare, e-commerce, automotive, and financial services. He has built and scaled high-performing teams, modernized legacy IT landscapes, and delivered enterprise-grade solutions across both startups and global enterprises. His track record in cloud modernization directly enhances Infolob's AI-enabled managed services capabilities and is expected to accelerate data-first enterprise modernization initiatives.Phanii Pydimarri Named Chief Transformation OfficerPhanii Pydimarri takes the role of Chief Transformation Officer, leading Infolob's next chapter of growth. With over two decades of experience driving enterprise-scale growth through data, analytics, and AI, his mandate spans the full four-pillar delivery model, translating Infolob's enterprise trust into a platform-led, accelerator-driven AI practice.Previously, Phanii served as Chief Strategy Officer at Seanergy.ai and held leadership roles including Chief Analytics Officer at Bose, Head of AI and Advanced Analytics Products at Stanley Black and Decker, and data strategy positions at Blue Cross Blue Shield. He has been named to CDO Magazine's 40 Under 40 (2023), AIM's Top 100 AI Leaders (2024), and DataIQ's Top 100 Data and Analytics Leaders (2024).Abhay Mahagaokar Transitions to Advisor – Founder's Office for AI Transformation ServicesAbhay Mahagaokar, formerly Chief Revenue Officer overseeing sales, channel management, and operational delivery, has transitioned to Advisor within the Founder's Office for AI Transformation Services. He is now exclusively focused on driving net-new revenue in AI Transformation Services, identifying high-value opportunities, shaping deal strategy, and accelerating closures that expand Infolob's enterprise AI footprint.Abhay brings over two decades of leadership in IT services and systems integration, including serving as Executive Vice President and India Leader at Capgemini, generating substantial revenue and overseeing large-scale North American operations.Chandra Pagadala Appointed Vice President – Delivery Excellence and Customer SuccessChandra Pagadala joins as Vice President of Delivery Excellence and Customer Success, bringing over two decades of experience in engineering, enterprise applications, and global delivery leadership. His mandate includes strengthening delivery excellence, driving customer satisfaction, scaling managed services, and building high-performing teams across global engagements.Prior to Infolob, Chandra held progressive roles including Delivery Head, Delivery Director, and Program Manager, managing multi-million-dollar programs across the US and India. He began his career as a Mechanical Engineer in Hydel Power Plants, Oil and Gas, and Manufacturing before transitioning into IT as a Techno-Functional Oracle Manufacturing Consultant, where he designed a custom Logistics and Procurement module widely adopted across the Middle East.Infolob Founder and CEO Vijay Cherukuri stated: "These appointments reflect deliberate steps to build a leadership team that can drive Infolob's next phase of growth. Each leader brings proven expertise—from innovation and transformation to delivery excellence and AI-driven revenue growth. I am confident this team will play a defining role in shaping Infolob's future as a trusted AI and Data transformation partner."Chandra Pagadala added: "What drew me to Infolob is the strong foundation of enterprise trust and a delivery model that has consistently proven its value. My focus is on building high-performing teams and ensuring we deliver measurable business outcomes. Organizations need a partner they can trust for both stability and transformation, and Infolob is well-positioned for that role."About Infolob Global, Inc.Infolob Global is an enterprise AI and Data transformation partner with 17 years of deep Oracle expertise, over 250 enterprise clients, and a cloud-agnostic delivery model. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Infolob serves Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients across North America, EMEA, and LATAM. Visit www.infolob.com

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