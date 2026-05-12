With Government Appeal Deadline Looming, Atlanta Firm Urges U.S. Importers to Act Now on IEEPA Tariff Refunds

#IEEPATariffs #LearningResourcesVTrump #CITOrder #JudgeEaton #TradeAlert

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the federal government's deadline to appeal the Court of International Trade's landmark IEEPA tariff refund order approaches in early June, The Tariff Bureau LLC is urging U.S. importers to take immediate action to protect their refund eligibility before critical procedural windows close.On February 20, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court issued one of the most consequential trade decisions in modern history. In a 6-3 ruling authored by Chief Justice Roberts, the Court held in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize the President to impose tariffs. The decision invalidated all IEEPA-based duties collected between February 2025 and February 2026 — covering reciprocal tariffs, fentanyl surcharges, and country-specific rates affecting virtually every U.S. trading partner. The ruling did not address refunds directly. That responsibility fell to the Court of International Trade.On March 4, 2026, CIT Judge Richard Eaton issued a landmark Refund Order directing CBP to liquidate unliquidated entries without IEEPA tariffs and to reliquidate eligible liquidated entries — applying universally to all importers, not only those who filed suit. The government opposed the order, sought a stay, and was denied.With the order subsequently reissued, the 60-day appeal window reset. The government's deadline to challenge the breadth of Judge Eaton's nationwide refund mandate now runs through early June 2026. A successful appeal could trigger a stay of the entire refund process — freezing payments mid-stream for importers who have already filed CAPE Declarations. Importers without preserved claims or active filings could find themselves locked out entirely if the refund scope is narrowed on appeal.CBP launched Phase 1 of its CAPE portal on April 20, 2026, inside the Automated Commercial Environment. As of April 26, over 75,300 CAPE Declarations had been submitted covering more than 11.2 million individual entries. CBP has accepted approximately 21% of claims filed, with the first ACH refund payments expected to reach importer bank accounts the week of May 11, 2026. Refunds are being processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Early filers are moving through the pipeline. Late filers are waiting. Non-filers have nothing in the queue.CBP estimates more than $150 billion in IEEPA duties were collected between April 2025 and February 2026. Independent estimates place total refund exposure, including statutory interest, at approximately $166 billion. Despite the scale of the opportunity, only 21% of eligible importers had submitted claims as of late April. Hundreds of thousands of businesses remain on the sideline."The Supreme Court was the starting gun, not the finish line. This is not a wait-and-see moment." — The Tariff Bureau LLCThe Tariff Bureau advises all U.S. importers to take the following steps immediately. Enroll in ACE and activate electronic refund receipt by entering bank account details in the ACH Refund tab — CBP cannot issue refunds without active ACE accounts and bank details on file. File a CAPE Declaration through the CAPE tab in ACE, as CAPE is currently the only mechanism CBP is accepting — protests and post-summary corrections are not being processed. Compile entry documentation covering February 4, 2025 through February 24, 2026, including entry numbers, commercial invoices, proof of IEEPA duty payment, and broker records. Engage advisory support to assess total claim size, validate CSV formatting, and avoid CBP rejection for entry-mix errors, wrong HTS coding, and ACH enrollment gaps. Foreign importers without a U.S. bank account should act immediately to assign refund rights via CBP Form 4811 — this process alone may take 30 or more days.The Tariff Bureau LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia-based AI-powered trade intelligence and tariff advisory firm providing IEEPA tariff refund recovery advisory, rerouting analysis, and ongoing tariff monitoring through its proprietary TariffIQ platform. The Tariff Bureau is not a licensed customs broker. All services are advisory in nature. No specific refund amount or CBP approval is guaranteed. The Tariff Bureau LLC is not affiliated with CBP or any U.S. government agency.For more information visit https://tariffbureau.com IN THE LINKS FIELD — add these separately:LabelURLThe Tariff Bureau LLC https://tariffbureau.comCBP CAPE Refund Portal https://www.cbp.gov/trade/programs-administration/trade-remedies/ieepa-duty-refundsSupreme Court Opinion https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/24-1287_4gcj.pdf HASHTAGS:#IEEPARefund #TariffRefund #CAPEPortal #USImporters #TradeAlert #TariffBureau #TariffIQ

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