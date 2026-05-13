Last Seen in Sea Isle: The new Meg Daniels mystery turns the Jersey Shore into a maze of lies, secrets, and danger

Last Seen in Sea Isle

Meg Daniels thought she was taking on a simple case. Instead, she’s trapped in a web of old grudges and a cold case that suddenly feels very, very alive.

Nobody but Jane Kelly could so vividly connect Woodstock, Flower Power, and the Age of Aquarius to a murder mystery looming over old friends reuniting today.”” — Tom Straw, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author

MEDFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last Seen in Sea IsleA vanished man. A beachfront town that looks sunny…until you step inside its secrets. Meg Daniels is about to learn that the past doesn’t sleep, it stalks.May 13, 2026, Medford, New Jersey—Plexus Publishing, Inc., the independent publisher whose Boardwalk Empire gave rise to an Emmy-winning HBO series and became a New York Times bestseller, announced the release of Jane Kelly’s latest mystery, Last Seen in Sea Isle.Meg Daniels should know by now that wherever she goes, mystery follows. Her fiancé is taking classes at Stockton University and has befriended Grace Grant, a fellow later-in-life student. Under false pretenses, Grace asks Meg to visit her lavish beachfront house in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, on the same weekend she’s hosting a reunion of pals from the summer of 1969.Meg discovers that Grace is hoping she’ll track down Guy—last name unknown—who disappeared from Grace’s life on the day of the moon landing. Without much to go on, Meg looks into Guy’s whereabouts, but something doesn’t feel right about her new case. The reunion guests treat her like a servant. Someone seems to be following her. She’s convinced that one of Grace’s neighbors is hiding a dark secret. And it’s obvious that Grace is leaving out important details from her past.Is Guy the infamous Garden State Parkway killer, as some of Grace’s friends believe? This cold case turns into a race against the clock when Meg realizes that finding would-be murderer Guy could be the key to saving a life.Praise for Last Seen in Sea Isle“As with all of Jane Kelly’s Jersey Shore mysteries, Last Seen in Sea Isle combines regional flavor with a sharp, engaging heroine you’ll want to follow anywhere. This story draws the reader in as much through Meg’s wry insights as by the secrets she uncovers. With details that vividly evoke both the summer of 1969 and today’s Jersey Shore, the mystery unfolds toward a conclusion as poignant as it is revealing.”– Matty Dalrymple, author of the Ann Kinnear Suspense Novels and the Lizzy Ballard Thrillers“A Jersey Shore reunion mystery that draws you in as deeply as a riptide during a hurricane.”–Linda Rawlins, author of the Misty Point Mystery seriesAbout the AuthorJane Kelly began vacationing at the Jersey Shore at the age of five months and has returned every year since. A graduate of Chestnut Hill College, she has an MS in Information Studies from Drexel University and an MPhil in Popular Literature from Trinity College Dublin. Two of her Meg Daniels mysteries, Missing You in Atlantic City and Strangers in the Avalon Dunes, won Independent Publisher Book Award silver medals for mid-Atlantic fiction. Jane currently lives in the Philadelphia area. The author is available for interviews and personal appearances through the Plexus Marketing Department. Contact Rob Colding, Book Marketing Manager, at 609/654-6500, ext. 330, or by email at rcolding@plexuspublishing.com. For more about Last Seen in Sea Isle, including a list of the Meg Daniels mysteries, visit bit.ly/jane-kelly-author.

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