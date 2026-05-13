WeldFit Announces New Canada Service Center in Edmonton, Alberta

Facility expands in-country equipment availability and execution capabilities for Canadian pipelines operators.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WeldFit is pleased to announce the opening of its new service center in Edmonton, Alberta, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued expansion across the Canadian market.Strategically located to support Western Canada’s critical energy infrastructure, the new facility significantly enhances WeldFit’s ability to deliver both its proprietary technologies and field execution services directly to customers throughout the region, including operators of large-diameter transmission pipeline systems.The Edmonton service center will house a broad range of WeldFit’s industry-leading equipment, including the DuallyDouble Block and Bleed Line Stop System available in multiple sizes, enabling safe, verifiable isolation across a wide range of pipeline diameters and operating conditions. The facility will also maintain a full complement of hot tapping equipment and a ready inventory of WeldFit’s extruded hot tap and line stop fittings, ensuring rapid mobilization for both planned and emergency projects.Additionally, this location will serve as a hub for WeldFit’s ReCAPemissions recovery systems, positioning the company to execute cross compression projects locally. This capability allows operators to minimize or eliminate venting and flaring during pipeline maintenance activities—supporting both regulatory compliance and environmental performance objectives while preserving product.Led by an experienced team of pipeline intervention and field service professionals, the Edmonton-based operation strengthens WeldFit’s local presence and responsiveness, enabling faster deployment, reduced logistics constraints, and a broader suite of integrated solutions. From routine maintenance to complex, mission-critical interventions, the facility is designed to support Canadian operators with the speed, reliability, and technical expertise required to keep pipelines operating safely and efficiently.“We’ve seen growing interest from Canadian operators who have followed the success of our Dually technology in the United States and asked us to bring those capabilities closer to their operations,” said Brian Anderson, WeldFit’s president and CEO. “Canada has a significant base of large-diameter pipeline infrastructure, and this new facility positions us to better support those operators with locally available equipment, experienced personnel, and advanced isolation and emissions reduction technologies.”###WeldFit offers engineered products and services that make pipelines more productive without compromising emissions reduction objectives. With more than 50 years of experience, WeldFit provides line intervention, flow assurance and emissions management solutions that are safe, efficient and reliable. A leading supplier of state-of-the-art automated pigging systems, WeldFit also provides high-quality fittings, slug catchers and cross compression services and technology.

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