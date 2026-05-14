AI Driven Revolution: Apex Video Promotions Redefines Promotional Video Production in the UK

A new era of promotional video marketing has arrived

Apex Video Promotions helps UK businesses create high-converting videos using AI and human creativity, no filming needed, just results.

CARDIFF, SWANSEA, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landscape where digital content is more important than ever, a new UK service is changing how businesses approach video marketing. Apex Video Promotions, based in South Wales and serving businesses across the UK, has launched a service that turns existing website content, logos, images, and brand assets into professional promotional videos without the need for traditional filming, crews, or excessive production costs.

Led by James Tuck, Apex Video Promotions enters the market with a clear focus on combining AI efficiency with human creative direction. As businesses look for faster and more affordable ways to communicate with their audience, Tuck believes the traditional video production model is no longer the only option.

“Businesses are navigating a digital world where attention is harder to earn and competition online is stronger than ever,” said Tuck. “Our AI driven process helps companies use the content they already have and turn it into engaging video that supports their website, social media, and wider marketing.”

The Costly Status Quo of Traditional Video Production

For many UK businesses, the traditional approach to creating promotional videos involves considerable investment in filming, hiring crews, planning locations, and managing production schedules. This often leads to high costs, long timelines, and logistical challenges, making professional video feel out of reach for many smaller and mid-sized companies.

Apex Video Promotions identifies this gap in the market, recognising that while demand for high quality video content continues to grow, the barriers to creating it remain significant. Businesses that are not using video may be missing valuable opportunities to engage website visitors, explain their offer quickly, and convert more enquiries.

Apex Video Promotions introduces a streamlined 4 step approach that makes promotional video production more accessible to businesses of all sizes:

1. Asset Assessment

Businesses provide existing content such as website copy, logos, images, brand information, and any available video clips.

2. Concept and Script Development

Existing website content, brand assets, and business goals are turned into a clear video concept and script.

3. Creative Oversight

Human creative direction ensures that the video aligns with the company’s message, offer, brand style, and target audience.

4. Final Production

The content is compiled into a polished promotional video ready to use across websites, landing pages, social media, and other digital platforms.



Following the initial consultation, businesses receive a concept within 24 hours, with completed videos typically delivered in around two weeks after approval.

Clients receive an audio concept before committing, with no payment required until they approve the direction. The service is fully done for the client, removing the need to learn AI tools, manage production software, or coordinate external suppliers.

Riding the Wave of Digital Transformation

The shift towards video is clear. Businesses are increasingly using video across websites, landing pages, social media, and paid advertising to capture attention and explain their offer faster. At the same time, generative AI is changing how video content is produced, making professional video more accessible to smaller and mid-sized businesses.

Apex Video Promotions is positioned to support this change by helping companies create effective promotional videos without the cost, delays, or disruption usually associated with traditional production. Its process reduces the barriers to entry and helps businesses move from concept to finished video quickly.

AI and Human Creativity Working Together

James Tuck emphasises the importance of combining technology with human judgement.

“AI offers speed, flexibility, and efficiency, but creative direction is still essential,” said Tuck. “The goal is not just to create a video quickly. The goal is to create something that feels professional, communicates clearly, and helps businesses convert more website visitors into customers.”

About Apex Video Promotions

Based in South Wales and serving businesses across the UK, Apex Video Promotions provides AI driven promotional video production for companies that want professional video content without traditional filming. Led by James Tuck, the company combines AI powered production with human creative direction to create high converting promotional videos from existing digital assets.

By turning website content, logos, images, and brand messaging into polished video content, Apex Video Promotions helps businesses attract attention, build trust, and convert more website visitors into customers.

James Tuck

Director, Apex Video Promotions

Turn Your Website Content Into High-Converting Videos | AI Video Marketing Made Simple

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.