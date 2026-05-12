Argus by Genix Cyber Can Now Govern and Protect AI Agents

Identity Control Plane for AI Agents

Enables safe AI adoption with governance that enforces control, detects anomalies, and responds to risk in real time.

With Argus, organizations can use AI agents safely, responsibly, and with stronger compliance oversight.” — Gautam Dev

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI agents are being adopted across enterprises at a pace that many existing security and governance frameworks were not designed to support.In response to this emerging challenge, Genix Cyber announced the launch of its AI Agent Identity Control Plane , a new capability within Argus focused on improving oversight, governance, and operational control for AI agents.From finance and HR to IT and customer operations, autonomous agents are embedding themselves into every business function. Unlike traditional software, they do not sit in one place. They sprawl across systems, environments, and workflows, making decisions and taking actions with little centralized oversight.The challenge most organizations are grappling with is not whether to adopt AI agents, it is how to scale them without quietly inheriting a set of risks they cannot see yet.Genix Cyber has described its “ Identity Bubble ” concept as being centered around contextual visibility, control, and protection of identities across environments. The company indicates that the same approach is being considered for AI agents, treating them as identities that require similar governance and security oversight.With this launch, Argus extends that principle to AI agents, enabling organizations of all sizes, including small and mid-sized businesses, to adopt them securely without added concern.According to Gautam Dev, CEO of Genix Cyber, the growing autonomy introduces the need for governance standards that are more rigorous than those traditionally applied to workforce identities.“AI agents are increasingly being integrated into day-to-day business operations, but without appropriate oversight and safeguards, they can also introduce new areas of risk,” said Gautam Dev.The Argus AI Agent Identity Control Plane is intended to provide organizations with greater visibility and oversight into how AI agents operate across environments. According to the company, the platform enables organizations to assign ownership, define access parameters, monitor activity, and apply policy-based controls aimed at identifying anomalous behavior, reducing misuse, and supporting incident response.Benefits at a glance Clear ownership of every AI agent as a managed identity Access decisions tied to real context, not static rules Live visibility into what each agent is doing Automatic response when behavior moves out of bounds Complete record of actions for audit and review Ability to scale AI use without losing operational controlAbout Genix CyberGenix Cyber is a provider of enterprise-grade security solutions and services, enabling organizations and partners to simplify cybersecurity in a complex digital world. With a focus on identity-first security , zero trust frameworks, and AI-driven innovation, Genix Cyber helps businesses manage risk, strengthen resilience, and scale securely.

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