City of New Braunfels Approves Plans for Zipp Family Sports Park Ahead of Grand Opening Celebration

Zipp Family Participates in Sports Park Ground Breaking City Manager Camareno Speaks at Ground Breaking Pavilion Inside Sports Park

The City of New Braunfels is preparing for the grand opening of the 150-acre Zipp Family Sports Park later this June

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of New Braunfels continues to advance one of the region’s most significant recreational investments as Zipp Family Sports Park nears completion ahead of its grand opening celebration scheduled for June 20th.The idea for a major sports complex in New Braunfels dates back to a 2006 sports complex study. Land for the project was first secured through a voter-approved bond initiative in 2013, followed by a 25-acre land donation from the Zipp family, helping lay the foundation for what has become one of the community’s most anticipated recreational developments.In 2023, SpawGlass was selected by the City as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) contractor for the project, helping move the long-envisioned development into the construction phase.Located at Klein Road and FM 1044, the 150-acre multi-sport complex is designed to become a premier destination for youth athletics, tournaments, and community events throughout Central Texas. The development features four baseball fields, four softball fields, four soccer fields, and extensive supporting infrastructure including water, electric, sewer, storm sewer, detention ponds, sitewide paving, and sidewalks.The New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (NBEDC) has played a major role in bringing the project to life. Since 2018, the NBEDC has invested nearly $19.5 million into the sports park through land acquisition funding, construction support, and future operations and maintenance contributions.City officials view the project as a long-term investment in both quality of life and economic development, positioning New Braunfels to attract regional tournaments, visitors, and year-round activity that supports local hotels, restaurants, and businesses.As the project prepares to open, the City also entered into an agreement with SportsMan Solutions to market powered-by naming rights opportunities and sponsorship partnerships throughout the sports park.The agreement followed a formal Request for Proposals (RFP) process issued by the City seeking qualified firms to develop and secure sponsorship and naming rights opportunities for Zipp Family Sports Park. Three firms submitted proposals, which were evaluated by a five-member selection committee. Following the evaluation process, SportsMan Solutions received the highest overall score. SportsMan Solutions is a nationally recognized sponsorship and sports facility consulting firm with extensive experience supporting the development, operations, and partnership strategy of sports tourism destinations throughout Texas and across the country.SportsMan Solutions and the City of New Braunfels have appointed Ryan Patrick as the Community Advancement Advisor for this City initiative. Patrick brings extensive experience in partnership development and maintains strong relationships with businesses throughout Comal County and across the State of Texas.Businesses, residents, and sports enthusiasts can expect additional announcements related to partnerships & sponsorships over the next month. Folks that attend the Grand Opening will have the chance to meet with Patrick first hand and ask about the planned sponsorship program.

Video Courtesy of New Braunfels Parks and Rec

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.