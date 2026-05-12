Staytus Signs with Cleopatra Records, Announces New Single “S + M” Set for May Release

Staytus announces signing with Cleopatra Records alongside upcoming single and video “S + M,” arriving May 29, 2026.

Industrial alt artist Staytus signs with Cleopatra Records as upcoming single “S + M” explores emotional connection, separation and reunion.

This partnership marks a powerful new chapter for Staytus as “S + M” delivers an emotional industrial anthem exploring longing, separation and unresolved connection.” — Staytus

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial alt artist Staytus has officially signed with Cleopatra Records , marking a significant milestone in their rising career. The announcement comes alongside news of their upcoming single and video, “S + M,” a deeply emotional track centered on separation and the longing for reunion within a “twin flame” connection, set for release later this month.Based in Los Angeles, Cleopatra Records is widely regarded as one of the most iconic labels in the alternative and dark music space, with a legacy that includes artists such as Christian Death, The Damned, The Mission, Gary Numan and Ministry. The partnership places Staytus among a roster that has long defined the darker, more introspective edges of alternative music.“S + M” continues Staytus’ signature fusion of industrial, electronic and nu-metal influences, delivering an intimate portrayal of emotional distance, unresolved connection and the pull toward reconciliation. The track explores the experience of being separated from someone who still feels intrinsically tied to your identity—capturing both the ache of absence and the hope of reunion.The official music video for “S + M” was directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films , a Los Angeles-based production company specializing in music videos within the industrial, gothic and metal rock genres. Industrialism Films is known for its work with artists including Stabbing Westward, Skold, Jyrki 69 and Davey Suicide, bringing a visually immersive and cinematic approach that aligns with Staytus’ dark, emotive aesthetic.“This song lives in that space between losing someone and never fully letting them go,” said Staytus. “It’s about the kind of connection that doesn’t just end—it lingers, evolves and keeps calling you back. Signing with Cleopatra Records felt natural because they’ve always embraced music that carries that kind of emotional weight.”The release of “S + M” marks the first collaboration between Staytus and Cleopatra Records, with additional music expected to follow under the label. The partnership signals a strategic step forward in expanding Staytus’ reach within the global alternative music community while maintaining her unapologetically raw and immersive artistic identity. Supporting this next chapter, Staytus is collaborating with AMP Social Media Management to elevate their digital presence and connect more deeply with her expanding audience.Sam Grundemann, the artist behind Staytus, has steadily built a following among alternative music audiences and industry tastemakers, earning recognition for their distinct aesthetic and emotionally resonant sound. With the backing of Cleopatra Records, “S + M” is positioned to further elevate their presence within the genre.“S + M” will be available on all major streaming platforms on May 29, 2026.About StaytusStaytus is an emerging force in the industrial-electronic scene, recognized for their emotionally charged compositions and boundary-pushing productions. Working with legendary producers like Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails, 8mm) and Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle/Puscifer), they fuse elements of horror, gaming, and lived experience into powerful soundscapes that resonate with fans of dark, alternative music.For more on Staytus, follow them at:🌐 Website: StaytusMusic.com📸 Instagram: @StaytusMusic

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.