Stephen Shaya, M.D. Honored in Historic Exchange Between the Imperial House of Brazil and Swedish Orders

From left to right: Count Fredrik Taube (Grand Master of the Stora Amarante Orden) and his wife, Their Imperial and Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Germany and Prussia, and Stephen Shaya, M.D. Count Fredrik Taube, Grand Master of the Stora Amarante Orden, presents Stephen Shaya, M.D. with the Order of Amarante (4th Grade) in recognition of his humanitarian service as Chief Hospitaller. Major General Karl Engelbrektson, Grand Master of the Order of Innocence, presents Stephen Shaya, M.D., with the Order of Innocence (5th Grade) in recognition of his humanitarian service as Chief Hospitaller.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Shaya, M.D., Executive Servant Leader of J&B Medical and Managing Director of Akkad Holdings, was honored during a historic exchange of honors between the Imperial House of Brazil, the Swedish Order of Innocence, and Stora Amarante Orden, also known as the Order of Amarante.Stephen Shaya, M.D., Chief Hospitaller of the Imperial Orders of Brazil, was awarded the 5th Grade of the Order of Innocence and the 4th Grade of the Order of Amarante, both recognized as the third-highest rank within their respective institutions, in recognition of his service, dedication, and humanitarian contributions within the Imperial House.Under the leadership of the Grand Chancellor of the Imperial House of Brazil and its Dynastic and Religious Orders, PhDr. Don Marco de Guadamillas y Cortés, Marquis of Saint Catherine, the occasion marked the first time in the history of both Swedish institutions that such an agreement of friendship had been formally established with an Imperial or Royal House. During the ceremony, honors were exchanged between representatives of the Imperial Orders of Brazil, the Order of Innocence, and the Order of Amarante, reflecting a shared commitment to humanitarian service, cultural preservation, and international fellowship.The Order of Amarante, was a fraternal order of Swedish knights founded in 1653 by Queen Christina of Sweden at Epiphany. The Order was established in honor and memory of her meetings with the Spanish ambassador Antonio Pimentel de Prado, who originated from Amarante, Portugal, and was the first to receive the award. While originally limited to 15 unmarried knights and dissolved in 1656, the Order was revived in July 1760 as the Grand Order of the Amaranth in Stockholm by Claes Qvist. Since the mid-19th century, the Order has continued its legacy by holding its biennial ceremony and ball at the Grand Hôtel in Stockholm. The Grand Master of Stockholm for the Order of Amarante is Count Fredrik Taube.The Order of Innocence was established in 1765 during Sweden's Gustavian era to promote social harmony, fellowship, and cultural engagement. Over time, the organization evolved into a respected charitable institution supporting youth initiatives and efforts addressing social isolation among the elderly, including partnerships with organizations such as the Scouts and Äldrekontakt. The Grand Master of Stockholm and Sweden for the Order of Innocence is Major General Karl Engelbrektson of the Swedish Armed Forces.Together, these institutions reflect centuries of Swedish tradition centered on fellowship, cultural stewardship, and service to the broader community."What stands out most is the enduring commitment these institutions have made to service, cultural preservation, and strengthening human connection across generations," said Stephen Shaya, M.D. "It is both humbling and meaningful to participate in an exchange rooted in shared values, friendship, and community."Dr. Shaya currently serves as Chief Hospitaller of the Imperial House of Brazil and its Dynastic and Religious Orders, contributing to humanitarian and charitable initiatives associated with the House's philanthropic mission.Muhammad Ali said it best. "Service to others is the rent you pay from your room here on earth."###About Stephen Shaya, M.D.Stephen Shaya, M.D., is a globally recognized healthcare leader, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and faith-driven servant leader whose life’s work reflects an unwavering dedication to compassion and stewardship. Guided by a deep commitment to serving others, Dr. Shaya has devoted his career to expanding access to care, fostering collaboration, and empowering communities worldwide. He often reflects his grandmother’s favorite quote from Mother Teresa: “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”About Akkad HoldingsAkkad Holdings is the family office of Stephen Shaya, M.D., whose family owns J&B Medical, a global healthcare organization providing innovative solutions to customers worldwide. Founded in 2017, Akkad Holdings aligns strategy and capital with philanthropy and purpose across a global portfolio of companies. The firm invests in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and sustainable development. Guided by its core principles, People, Purpose, and Paying It Forward, Akkad Holdings continues to build a legacy rooted in service, stewardship, and sustainable impact.About J&B MedicalJ&B Medical is a recognized market leader in healthcare focused on enhancing quality of life, improving clinical outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs for consumers and businesses. Its services include insurance-covered and emergency-medical supplies, retail-at-home and veterinary products, and medical technology solutions. J&B Medical is a nationally certified Women’s Business Enterprise. For more information, please visit www.JandBMedical.com

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