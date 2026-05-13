Clarity Imaging Partners and RadXcel Announce Partnership to Deliver End-to-End Support for Outpatient Imaging Centers

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CLIP and RadXcel partner to give imaging centers end-to-end support across strategy, operations, compliance, training, revenue cycle, and Breast CT adoption.

When a practice is well-trained, compliant, operationally sound, and strategically positioned, everyone wins: the practice, the referring physicians, and most importantly, the patients.” — Andy Clevenger

CONYERS, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarity Imaging Partners (CLIP), a breast imaging consulting firm focused on imaging operations and clinical strategy, and RadXcel, a radiology consulting services company specializing in clinical excellence and compliance, today announced a strategic partnership to support outpatient imaging centers, independent practices, and hospital-affiliated radiology facilities across the United States.

The partnership brings together CLIP’s expertise in imaging strategy, breast imaging operations, and emerging technologies with RadXcel’s strength in clinical training, compliance, credentialing, contract management, and revenue cycle support.

Imaging centers today face growing pressure from evolving accreditation and licensure requirements, complex payor environments, workforce shortages, rising patient expectations, and the need to evaluate and adopt new technologies. The CLIP-RadXcel partnership is designed to help practices address these connected challenges through one coordinated advisory relationship.

“Together, we cover the full spectrum of what an imaging center needs to succeed,” said Andy Clevenger, CEO of Clarity Imaging Partners. “CLIP brings deep expertise in imaging strategy, operational advisory, and emerging technologies like Breast CT. RadXcel brings the clinical training infrastructure, compliance rigor, and contract management expertise that practices need to run efficiently and compliantly. The combination is powerful.”

“Our mission has always been to be a trusted partner guiding clients toward clinical and compliance excellence,” said Laura Kassa, President of RadXcel. “Joining forces with CLIP means our clients gain access to a truly comprehensive advisory team, one that understands both the strategic and operational dimensions of running a high-performing imaging center.”

Through the partnership, CLIP and RadXcel will support imaging centers across key areas including workflow optimization, staffing alignment, clinical strategy, Breast CT readiness, protocol development, compliance infrastructure, licensure and accreditation management, staff training, credentialing, payor contract management, billing workflow optimization, denial management, and revenue cycle performance.

For new and expanding practices, the combined team can assist with operational setup, workflow design, facility licensure, payor enrollment, and clinical policy development. For established centers, the partnership provides strategic and operational support to improve efficiency, strengthen compliance, support technology adoption, and enhance long-term performance.

Both organizations share the belief that operational excellence and clinical quality are inseparable. By helping imaging center leaders reduce administrative complexity, strengthen compliance, and improve workflows, the CLIP-RadXcel partnership allows practices to stay focused on delivering high-quality, patient-centered imaging care.

“When a practice is well-trained, compliant, operationally sound, and strategically positioned, everyone wins: the practice, the referring physicians, and most importantly, the patients,” said Clevenger.

The partnership is effective immediately.

About Clarity Imaging Partners

Clarity Imaging Partners is a breast imaging consulting firm providing imaging operations consulting, clinical strategy, and advisory services to imaging centers nationwide. With expertise in breast imaging and emerging technologies including Breast CT, CLIP supports imaging facilities with practical, objective guidance grounded in clarity, collaboration, and integrity. Website: www.clarityimagingpartners.com

About RadXcel

RadXcel was founded to improve the quality and accessibility of outpatient radiology services. With a leadership team bringing 20 or more years of hands-on experience in outpatient imaging center management and clinical quality, RadXcel provides services ranging from training and compliance programs to workflow optimization and contract management. Website: www.radxcel.com

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