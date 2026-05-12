From modern tensions to a 12th‑century prophecy: ‘Joachim and the Apocalypse’ now streaming worldwide for free on PLEX

Joachim and the Apocalypse

“Joachim and the Apocalypse” now streaming free on PLEX: the prophetic vision of Joachim of Fiore reaches 200+ countries with a message of hope.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time marked by global crises, geopolitical instability and profound social transformation, the voice of a visionary from the past returns with renewed relevance. Eight centuries ago, in the secluded silence of monastic life in Southern Italy, Joachim of Fiore formulated a prophetic vision destined to influence Western thought for generations. His message did not foretell the end of the world, but the beginning of a new era. Today, that vision comes to life in the film Joachim and the Apocalypse, directed by Jordan River and now available worldwide in free streaming on PLEX.The film offers an in‑depth exploration of Joachim’s thought, presenting his innovative interpretation of the Book of Revelation and his concept of the “Third Age”: a future era of peace, spiritual renewal and human freedom. Through a compelling cinematic language and a documentary approach of international scope, the work connects the insights of the 12th century with the challenges of the contemporary world, inviting audiences to reflect on the future of humanity.The film offers an in‑depth exploration of Joachim’s thought, presenting his innovative interpretation of the Book of Revelation and his concept of the “Third Age”: a future era of peace, spiritual renewal and human freedom. Through a compelling cinematic language and an approach of international scope, the work connects the insights of the 12th century with the challenges of the contemporary world, inviting audiences to reflect on the future of humanity.A legacy that shaped centuries of cultureJoachim of Fiore’s influence extends far beyond the Middle Ages. His ideas inspired Dante Alighieri, informed the symbolic imagination of Michelangelo and even guided Christopher Columbus during his voyage toward the New World. His legacy continues to resonate today: a few months before his death, Pope Francis described Joachim as a “beacon of theological research,” acknowledging the film’s ability to convey an ideal of universal coexistence and dialogue among peoples.An international success now accessible to allFollowing its consideration for the 2025 Oscarsand its success across major international festivals, Joachim and the Apocalypse is now available in more than 200 countries. Thanks to distribution agreements with leading global AVOD/FAST platforms — including Future Today (Fawesome) and, above all, PLEX — the film can be viewed entirely free of charge, without subscription, through an advertising‑supported model.The global release is accompanied by extensive localization work: the film is subtitled in over 50 languages, making its message accessible to audiences across continents. In an era dominated by media noise and widespread uncertainty, the film invites viewers to pause, listen and rediscover the power of a vision that anticipated the dilemmas of our time.An invitation to the global audienceJoachim and the Apocalypse stands as a work that unites historical research, spiritual reflection and contemporary relevance. Its worldwide availability represents a unique opportunity to bring renewed attention to a figure who has profoundly shaped Trinitarian consciousness, contributing to the spiritual modernity of our time, and whose message continues to inspire hope and dialogue.

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