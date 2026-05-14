Skid Row survivor and nonprofit founder advocates for mental health reform and rehabilitation

Mental health advocate calls for trauma-informed reform and rehabilitation support.

Mental health recovery should be rooted in compassion, dignity, and healing — not prolonged stigma and retraumatization.” — Teri Rushawn Rogers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author, mental health advocate, and Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation founder Teri Rushawn Rogers is bringing national attention to traumainformed mental health reform, rehabilitation advocacy, PMDD awareness, and the growing need for compassionate recovery-centered support systems.After surviving homelessness on Skid Row and later appearing in the acclaimed documentary Game Girls, Rogers transformed her lived experience into advocacy focused on mental health awareness, emotional wellness, rehabilitation, and community healing.Rogers is also a JCOD Incubation Academy alumni participant, where she received capacity-building support to help expand the long-term impact and infrastructure of Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation through leadership development and traumainformed community programming.Now, while navigating an ongoing mental health diversion case in California, Rogers says she is speaking publicly not only for herself, but for countless individuals who feel retraumatized, misunderstood, or silenced while attempting to comply with systems intended to support rehabilitation and recovery.“Mental health recovery should be rooted in compassion, dignity, and healing — not prolonged stigma and retraumatization,” Rogers stated.Rogers is the author of two advocacy-centered books: America’s Game Girl: Bridging the Gaps – A Journey of Love, Mental Health, and Overcoming Stigma and Living Through the CYCLE: My PAIN is REAL Both books are currently reaching incarcerated readers through correctional facility distribution networks nationwide, helping spark conversations surrounding trauma recovery, PMDD awareness, rehabilitation, women’s mental health, and systemic reform.Her latest book, Living Through the CYCLE: My PAIN is REAL, explores the devastating emotional and psychological effects of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), trauma, medical gaslighting, and mental health misdiagnosis — issues Rogers believes remain significantly underrepresented in both healthcare and justice systems.Through Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation, Rogers continues providing peer-led emotional wellness groups, recovery support services, domestic violence survivor advocacy, housing stabilization resources, mindfulness programming, and traumainformed community initiatives throughout Los Angeles County.As Mental Health Awareness Month continues nationwide, Rogers is calling attention to broader conversations surrounding:Trauma-informed justice reformMental health diversion accountabilityPMDD and women’s mental health advocacyRehabilitation-focused recovery systemsCommunity healing initiativesSupport for justice-impacted individualsRogers is currently seeking media partnerships, public speaking opportunities, documentary collaborations, legal advocacy partnerships, philanthropic support, and strategic community partnerships focused on mental health reform and rehabilitation advocacy.For media inquiries, interviews, or collaboration opportunities, contact:Teri Rushawn RogersFounder & CEO, Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation Terirogers@Breakingstigmas.org

Teri Rushawn Rogers Discusses Mental Health, PMDD, and Recovery Advocacy

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