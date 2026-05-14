Ink Different Tattoos Expands Tattoo Apprenticeship to San Antonio with Dynasty Tattoo Studio

Become A Tattoo Artist Ink Different Tattoos Dynasty Tattoo Studio

In Partnership with Dynasty Tattoo Studio and Artist David Lamb, Ink Different Expands Its College-Alternative Tattoo Apprenticeship to San Antonio

Dynasty Tattoo Studio has earned its reputation the hard way, by consistently producing exceptional work in a city full of talented artists. David has hand-picked and developed his team of artists.” — Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce the launch of its newest tattoo apprenticeship location in San Antonio , Texas, in collaboration with the acclaimed Dynasty Tattoo Studio, led by studio owner and master artist David Lamb. This partnership brings Ink Different's structured, real-world apprenticeship program to one of the most dynamic cities in the South, offering aspiring Tattoo Artists a clear path into a professional, AI-proof creative career."Dynasty Tattoo Studio has earned its reputation the hard way, by consistently producing exceptional work in a city full of talented artists," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. "David has hand-picked and developed his team of artists. That level of selectivity and involvement is exactly what sets the right stage for apprentices to grow into full-time tattoo artists."David Lamb is one of San Antonio's most respected Tattoo Artists, known throughout the industry for his photorealistic color work and refined fine-line technique. As the founder and owner of Dynasty Tattoo Studio, he has built a team of some of the most skilled and knowledgeable artists in Texas. Each team member is hand-selected for their talent, professionalism, and commitment to the craft, dedicated to bringing each client's unique vision to life through original artwork.A College Alternative in San AntonioInk Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree in knowledge work, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Dynasty Tattoo Studio, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.Tattooing is an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity, craftsmanship, and personal connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a practical pathway from passion to profession.Graduates complete the program industry-ready, equipped with the skills and professionalism needed to succeed in today's tattoo industry. They receive a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion.Now Enrolling in San AntonioApplications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Dynasty Tattoo Studio in San Antonio. Whether you're a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or someone ready to pursue a creative career, this program offers structure, mentorship, and a clear path forward.Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.comAbout Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is changing the way tattoo education looks. With hands-on training, one-on-one mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer upon completion, Ink Different gives aspiring Tattoo Artists everything they need to turn passion into profession. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company is setting a new standard for what professional tattoo education can be.

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