The FelineVMA and Merck Animal Health Launch 2026 Scholarships to Support Future Leaders in Feline Medicine

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Program recognizes outstanding veterinary students committed to advancing feline health and wellbeing

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA), in partnership with Merck Animal Health, has announced the 2026 Scholarships for Academic Excellence in Feline Healthcare. The program recognizes veterinary students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and a strong commitment to improving feline health and wellbeing.

Two veterinary students in their second or third years (Classes of 2027 and 2028) at AVMA-accredited veterinary schools in good standing will each receive a $10,000 scholarship. Recipients will also receive complimentary registration to attend the 2026 FelineVMA Annual Conference, taking place September 24–27 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

“Investing in the next generation of veterinary leaders is essential to advancing feline healthcare,” said Heather O’Steen, CAE, FelineVMA CEO. “Through this partnership with Merck Animal Health, we are proud to support students who demonstrate exceptional dedication, leadership, and passion for improving the lives of cats. These scholarships help empower future veterinarians to make a meaningful impact in feline medicine.”

To apply, students must submit a resume or CV, proof of enrollment or academic standing, and a letter of recommendation from a mentor. Applicants are also required to respond to three essay questions addressing their interest in feline medicine, long-term career goals, leadership experience, and relevant background. The application submission deadline is June 15, 2026.

In addition to scholarship opportunities, the FelineVMA Student Chapter Program provides valuable resources to support veterinary students interested in feline medicine. Student Chapter Members receive a complimentary FelineVMA membership valid through graduation, access to the Cat Friendly Certificate Program, and a range of educational and professional development benefits.

For more information about the scholarship and to apply, visit the FelineVMA website.

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About the Feline Veterinary Medical Association

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Comprised of all veterinary professionals who work with cats, the FelineVMA has a rich history and a proven track record of increasing the standard of care for cats. This is achieved through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and caregiver support (catfriendly.com). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the FelineVMA encourages veterinary professionals to re-evaluate practice strategies in an effort to advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets.com.



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