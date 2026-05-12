Viking Sunset Studios Joins Singer Studios In-Competition at the Cannes Film Festival 2026

Aerial View of the Viking Sunset Studios Resort Largest Green Screen Soundstage in Indonesia

Viking Sunset Studios: Long-Term Investment in Film Reaches Global Stage

CANNES, CANNES, FRANCE, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Sunset Studios, the international production hub based in Tabanan, Bali, is proud to announce its partnership with London-based Singer Studios as their collaborative project, The Pirate Queen: No Safe Waters, premieres at the Cannes Film Festival Immersive Competition 2026.

A Legacy of Strategic Investment

This milestone is the culmination of a long-term investment strategy initiated by Viking Sunset Studios. By investing in film and tech projects Viking Sunset Studios has maintained a steadfast commitment to fast-growing, exciting creative and tech.

The Pirate Queen: No Safe Waters is a cinematic immersive experience allowing audiences to inhabit the world of the extraordinary true pirate commander Cheng Shih — the woman who rose from life as a courtesan to command the largest pirate fleet in history - voiced by Lucy Liu.

Produced and Directed by Emmy Nominated Eloise Singer, with Bo H. Holmgreen as Executive Producer working in close collaboration with the creative team in London.

Representing Bali and Indonesia at Cannes

While Viking Sunset Studios operates with a global perspective, there is profound significance in bringing an Indonesian-based studio to such a prestigious world stage. This selection marks a transformative evolution for the nation’s cinematic landscape, signaling Indonesia’s rising influence within the most innovative and technologically advanced sectors of international media.

"It is an incredible honor to be working alongside our partners at Singer Studios in London and Lucy Liu," said Bo H. Holmgreen, Founder and CEO of Viking Sunset Studios. "While we consider ourselves an international studio, we are exceptionally proud to represent Bali and Indonesia in the Cannes Immersive Competition. This selection validates our early, exciting investment in new technologies like immersive experiences and demonstrates that in this new film world, non-Hollywood and foreign studios now have unique opportunities to lead at the genuine frontier of global media."

The Future of Storytelling

Viking Sunset Studios has further committed to presenting the immersive film at their studios in Bali, the largest green screen and soundstage in Indonesia.

The Bali presentation marks a new international chapter for The Pirate Queen, extending the project from Cannes to Southeast Asia.

Based in Tabanan, Bali, Viking Sunset Studios is a full-service production studio for global creators, combining professional studio infrastructure with access to some of Southeast Asia’s most cinematic natural landscapes.

With its luxury film-making resort and state-of-the-art beachside soundstage in Bali, Vikings Sunset Studios is a hub for high-level international creativity.

About Viking Sunset Studios

Viking Sunset Studios is a full-service film production studio based in Bali, Indonesia, supporting international productions across film, television, commercials, documentary and independent projects.

The studio features the region's largest soundproof green screen limbo soundstage, uniquely situated directly on the beach. Coupled with luxury on-site accommodations, the facility offers a comprehensive ecosystem for major international film projects, independent creative work, and content production across all formats.

Viking Sunset Studios provides global creators with world-class production infrastructure in one of Southeast Asia’s most visually distinctive locations.

About Singer Studios

Founded by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Eloise Singer, Singer Studios is an award-winning production company and creative studio working across film, television, immersive media, publishing and live experiences.

The studio is known for bold, cinematic storytelling centred on overlooked voices and untold histories. Its projects include The Pirate Queen, which premiered at Tribeca and Raindance, won the Tribeca Storyscapes Award and Raindance Discovery Award, received Emmy and PGA Award nominations, and became a #1 bestselling title in China.

Singer Studios builds original storyworlds designed to move across mediums, combining authored filmmaking with innovative technology and global creative partnerships.

Come shoot your next feature on the beach in gorgeous Bali

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.