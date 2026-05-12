pet grooming services market analysis

The Business Research Company's How Companies Differentiate in the Pet Grooming Services Market

Expected to grow to $12.31 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pet grooming services market is dominated by a mix of large retail pet care chains and specialized independent grooming service providers. Companies are focusing on premium grooming offerings, mobile grooming solutions, advanced hygiene and sanitation practices, customized pet care treatments, and enhanced customer experience strategies to strengthen market presence and maintain high service standards. Emphasis on pet health and wellness, safety regulations, use of organic and skin-friendly products, and integration of digital booking and customer management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, service innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving pet care and grooming industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Pet Grooming Services Market?

•According to our research, PetSmart LLC led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The pet services division of the company, which is directly involved in the pet grooming services market, provides a wide range of grooming solutions, including bathing, hair trimming, nail care, styling, and wellness treatments that support pet hygiene, health, and overall well-being across retail stores and in-store service centers.

Who Are The Major Players In The Pet Grooming Services Market?

Major companies operating in the pet grooming services market are PetSmart LLC, Petco Animal Supplies Inc., Pets At Home Inc., Wag Labs Inc., Dogtopia Enterprises, The Dog Stop, PetBacker, Zoomin Groomin, Pooch Dog SPA, Pawz & Company, Muddy Paws, The Pooch Mobile, Independent Pet Partners, Pet Palace Resort, The Groomery by PetSmart, The Dog House Pet Salon, The Pet Station Country Club, Paradise Paws, The Woof Room, Top Dog Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Pet Grooming Services Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 4% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects low technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by minimal compliance requirements, ease of market entry, limited differentiation in service offerings, and the presence of numerous small and regional players. Leading players such as PetSmart LLC, Petco Animal Supplies Inc., Pets At Home Inc., Wag Labs Inc., Dogtopia Enterprises, The Dog Stop, PetBacker, Zoomin Groomin, Pooch Dog SPA, and Pawz & Company hold notable market shares through diversified service portfolios, strong brand presence, expanding franchise networks, and continuous innovation in mobile and at-home grooming solutions. As demand for convenient, high-quality, and personalized pet grooming services grows, strategic collaborations, service innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oPetSmart LLC (1%)

oPetco Animal Supplies Inc. (1%)

oPets At Home Inc. (1%)

oWag Labs Inc. (1%)

oDogtopia Enterprises (1%)

oThe Dog Stop (0.06%)

oPetBacker (0.06%)

oZoomin Groomin (0.06%)

oPooch Dog SPA (0.05%)

oPawz & Company (0.05%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Pet Grooming Services Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8024&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Pet Grooming Services Market?

•Major raw materials suppliers in the pet grooming services market include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Arkema S.A., Solvay S.A., Croda International Plc, DSM-Firmenich AG, Clariant AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Lanxess AG, Huntsman Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Pet Grooming Services Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the pet grooming services market include Brenntag SE, Univar Solutions Inc., IMCD N.V., DKSH Holding Ltd., Azelis Group NV, Helm AG, Barentz International B.V., Ravago Group, Biesterfeld AG, Stockmeier Group, Redox Limited, Manuchar NV, Tricon Energy Inc., Marubeni Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Sojitz Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Itochu Corporation, Connell Company LLC, ICC Industries Inc., Protea Chemicals Pty Ltd., Nagase & Co. Ltd.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Pet Grooming Services Market?

•Major end users in the pet grooming services market include PetSmart LLC, Petco Animal Supplies Inc., Pets at Home Group Plc, Wag Labs Inc., Rover Group Inc., Dogtopia Enterprises, The Dog Stop, PetBacker, Zoomin Groomin, Aussie Pet Mobile, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, Just Dogs, Heads Up For Tails, Pet Palace Resorts, Camp Bow Wow, Pet Supplies Plus, Pet Valu Holdings Ltd., Petbarn, Nestlé S.A., Mars Incorporated, Colgate-Palmolive Company.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Mobile and on-demand grooming solutions, including app-based booking platforms, are transforming the pet grooming services market by enhancing customer convenience, improving service accessibility, and enabling scalable operations for grooming businesses.

•Example: In February 2026, Elite mCommerce introduced the EMC Pet Grooming App, a mobile-first digital solution designed specifically for pet grooming businesses.

•The platform enables groomers to efficiently manage appointments through centralized booking dashboards, offer customizable and bundled service packages, process digital payments, and send automated reminders and notifications to minimize no-shows and last-minute cancellations while strengthening customer engagement.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Mobile Booking And Management Platforms Promote Service Efficiency And Scalable Operations

•Leveraging Mobile Booking And Management Platforms Improve Scheduling, Efficiency, And Customer Experience

•Expanding Mobile Booking And Management Platforms Strengthen Engagement And Digital Capabilities

•Clean Grooming Initiatives Enhance Care Standards, Transparency, And Customer Trust

Access The Detailed Pet Grooming Services Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-grooming-services-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.