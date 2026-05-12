In the Heartland, a Drag Troupe That Raised Millions During the AIDS Crisis Earns a Place in History

Ohio Historical Marker Located at The Rubi Girl Clubhouse

Dayton’s Rubi Girls, a comedic drag troupe, were honored with an Ohio Historical Marker, a distinction rarely extended to LGBTQ history.

We never set out to make history. We set out to help people. And we found a way to do that by bringing people together to laugh, to give and to care for one another.” — Josh Stucky

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a moment when drag is at the center of a national cultural and political debate, a small Midwestern city has done something historic: officially recognizing a drag troupe that spent decades raising millions of dollars, saving lives and holding a community together during one of America’s darkest public health crises.Dayton’s Rubi Girls , a comedic drag ensemble founded in 1984, were honored with an Ohio Historical Marker, a distinction rarely extended to LGBTQ history. In a state with more than 1,700 markers, only a handful acknowledge LGBTQ contributions, making this recognition not just local, but deeply symbolic on a national level and in conservative Ohio.What began as a group of friends staging irreverent performances for one another quickly became something far more urgent. As the HIV/AIDS epidemic spread through communities in the 1980s and 1990s, and as fear, stigma and silence often overshadowed support, the Rubi Girls stepped forward. They turned performance into purpose, channeling humor, spectacle and community into action.Over the next four decades, they would raise nearly $4 million for HIV/AIDS services and community organizations, often filling critical gaps in care and funding when few others would. Their shows, vibrant, outrageous, joyful, became a gathering place for a community in need of both relief and resolve.The original members, Josh Stucky, Tim Farquhar, Fred Hairston and Gilbert Gonzalez, created more than a troupe. They built a movement rooted in compassion, resilience and an unshakable commitment to helping others. Their work blurred the lines between entertainer and advocate, proving that joy itself could be a form of resistance and a vehicle for change.“This marker honors more than a beloved Dayton institution; it recognizes a legacy of compassion and action at a time when it mattered most,” said Josh Stucky, co-founder of the Rubi Girls. “We never set out to make history. We set out to help people. And we found a way to do that by bringing people together to laugh, to give and to care for one another.”Today, the Rubi Girls continue to perform, their legacy stretching across generations. Their impact can be measured not only in dollars raised, but in lives touched through support for HIV/AIDS services, LGBTQ youth, healthcare initiatives and community-based nonprofits.The timing of the historical marker adds a profound national resonance.Across the country, drag performance have become a flashpoint in broader conversations about identity, expression and public life. In Ohio and beyond, legislation has been proposed to limit where and how drag performances can occur. Against that backdrop, the Rubi Girls’ recognition offers a powerful counter-narrative: long before drag became politicized, it was, and remains, a force for good.The Rubi Girls story reframes the conversation. It reminds us that behind the wigs and makeup are individuals who have spent decades raising money, supporting the vulnerable and strengthening communities.And perhaps most strikingly, it shows that some of the most meaningful acts of service don’t come from institutions or systems, but from people willing to step into the spotlight, not for themselves, but for others.In Dayton, that spotlight is now permanent with a marker in the ground and a legacy that is part of the historical record.

The Rubi Girls Ohio Historical Marker Announcement

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.