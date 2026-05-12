Viking Sunset Studios Brings Bali to the World Stage at the Cannes Film Festival 2026

Largest Green Screen Soundstage in Indonesia Aerial View of the Viking Sunset Studios Resort

In Competition: Pushing the Boundaries of Immersive Storytelling

CANNES, CANNES FILM FESTIVAL, FRANCE, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Sunset Studios (VSS) announces its high-impact presence at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, marking a pivotal moment for a studio built on modern, smart adaptation to the rapidly evolving global film industry. As a primary participant on the Croisette, VSS is hosting an exclusive industry event on May 16th to facilitate connections between filmmakers, investors, and creative partners who are redefining the future of cinema.

The studio’s presence highlights its role as an agile production hub, merging world-class soundstages in Tabanan, Bali, with the advanced infrastructure required for today's diverse content landscape. By offering a seamless bridge between stunning natural backdrops and high-tech facilities, VSS is positioning itself as a central node in the new global film world.

Featured Selection In Competition: The Pirate Queen: No Safe Waters

• Official Competition: The project is one of only eight groundbreaking works selected to compete in the inaugural Cannes Immersive Competition.

• Narrative Innovation: Directed by Eloise Singer and narrated by Lucy Liu, this world premiere is a cinematic immersive experience that places audiences inside the world of the most powerful pirate in history.

• Smart Partnership: VSS committed to the project prior to its Cannes selection, a strategic move aligned with its focus on disruptive creative visions and emerging media technologies.

Expanding the Global Portfolio: Northern Lights Studios

• Strategic Leadership: Following the groundwork laid last year,Viking Sunset Studios CEO and Owner Bo H. Holmgreen—who joined the Board of Directors last year alongside the initial investment—is now joined at the Cannes Film Festival by his fellow co-founders to represent the studio’s international interests.

• Partnership Strength: This collaboration is fortified by a significant injection of capital, reinforcing a long-term partnership aimed at boosting both the studio's global scale and operational reach.

• Global IP Focus: This partnership remains dedicated to the development of Nordic intellectual property, utilizing VSS's Bali infrastructure to facilitate international production for a global audience.

Strategic Industry Investments

VSS continues to diversify its global reach through targeted investments in specialized production sectors that reflect the new industry standards:

• Traumfabrik Babelsberg: Merging European technical expertise with the luxury and production value of the Bali-based film resort.

• Starwolf Media: Enhancing capabilities in digital world-building and interactive entertainment to stay ahead of market trends.

About Viking Sunset Studios

Viking Sunset Studios is a full-service film production studio based in Bali, Indonesia, supporting international productions across film, television, commercials, documentary and independent projects.

The studio features the region's largest soundproof green screen limbo soundstage, uniquely situated directly on the beach. Coupled with luxury on-site accommodations and a helipad, the facility offers a comprehensive ecosystem for major international film projects, independent creative work, and content production across all formats. The Viking Sunset Studios is a luxury film-making resort with stunning sunsets inspiring crews from everywhere, allowing for unique content to be created at minimal cost and top level professional quality. Viking Sunset Studios provides global creators with world-class production infrastructure in one of Southeast Asia’s most visually distinctive locations.

"Cannes is where the global film industry does its real business. Every conversation we have here is a testament to how Viking Sunset Studios is adapting to a new film world, showcasing that a studio in Bali can be a world-class leader in quality and innovation."

— Bo H. Holmgreen, CEO, Viking Sunset Studios BALI

Come shoot your next feature on the beach in gorgeous Bali

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.