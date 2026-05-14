Ink Different Tattoos and The Vintage Tattoo Shoppe Team Up to Launch Apprenticeship Program in Orlando

Become A Tattoo Artist Ink Different Tattoos The Vintage Tattoo Shoppe

In Partnership with The Vintage Tattoo Shoppe and Artist CJ Orazi, Ink Different Expands Its College-Alternative Tattoo Apprenticeship to Orlando

Orlando is a city full of creative energy, and The Vintage Tattoo Shoppe reflects that in every way.” — Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce the launch of its newest tattoo apprenticeship location in Orlando , Florida, in collaboration with the acclaimed The Vintage Tattoo Shoppe, led by Tattoo Artist CJ Orazi. This partnership brings Ink Different's structured, real-world apprenticeship program to one of Florida's most creative cities, offering aspiring Tattoo Artists a clear path into a professional, AI-proof creative career."Orlando is a city full of creative energy, and The Vintage Tattoo Shoppe reflects that in every way," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. "Teaming up with CJ Orazi gives up-and-coming tattoo artists access to a studio where artistry, discipline, and mentorship are at the center of everything."Located in the attractions area of Orlando, The Vintage Tattoo Shoppe is a renowned studio and art gallery known for its welcoming atmosphere, consistent quality, and a talented team of artists spanning styles from traditional to black and gray, anime, full color, and more. Under CJ Orazi's leadership, the studio has built a reputation for taking the craft seriously, creating a space where precision, creativity, and professionalism come together.A College Alternative in OrlandoInk Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree in knowledge work, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like The Vintage Tattoo Shoppe, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.Tattooing is an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity, craftsmanship, and personal connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a practical pathway from passion to profession.Graduates complete the program industry-ready, equipped with the skills and professionalism needed to succeed in today's tattoo industry. They receive a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion.Now Enrolling in OrlandoApplications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at The Vintage Tattoo Shoppe in Orlando. Whether you're a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or someone ready to pursue a creative career, this program offers structure, mentorship, and a clear path forward.Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.comAbout Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is redefining tattoo education as a college alternative, offering real apprenticeships in real studios nationwide. With a commitment to excellence, equal opportunity, and long-term career development, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with hands-on training, one-on-one mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer upon completion. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company continues to raise the standard for professional tattoo education across the country.

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