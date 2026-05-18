Nicola Pinnock Named Top Registered Dental Hygienist of the Year IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Nicola Pinnock at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals , a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, is proud to announce that Nicola Pinnock , RDH, M.S.H.I., has been selected as Top Registered Dental Hygienist of the Year for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to excellence in the field of dental hygiene and healthcare informatics.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With over three decades of experience in the dental and healthcare industry, Ms. Pinnock has established herself as a highly respected professional known for delivering exceptional patient care and advancing innovative practices within her field. A versatile and energetic leader, she currently serves as a Registered Dental Hygienist at Siegel Dolt and Plaisance Comprehensive Dental Care in Atlanta Georgia, where she plays an integral role in providing a “Perfect Patient Experience” by guiding patients toward optimal treatment outcomes while addressing their individual needs and concerns.Working within a highly advanced, technology-driven dental practice in the Greater Atlanta area, Ms. Pinnock brings extensive expertise in cutting-edge tools and methodologies, including 3D scanning, digital imaging, and DIAGNOdent caries-detection systems. She is responsible for developing, planning, and implementing comprehensive dental hygiene care plans, with a strong focus on soft tissue management and preventive care. Through collaborative co-diagnosis with her dentist, Ms. Pinnock helps patients understand their treatment needs, fostering trust and confidence in their care. In addition to her clinical responsibilities, she remains actively involved in community outreach initiatives, including Children’s Dental Health Month, where she provides oral health education and nutrition counseling. Ms. Pinnock is also involved in her Church ministryMs. Pinnock’s career is further distinguished by her service in the United States Army, where she dedicated over nine years to advancing her skills in dental care. As a non-commissioned officer (NCO), Ms. Pinnock, served as a Registered Dental Hygienist from 2001 to 2004 and previously as a Certified Dental Assistant from 1995 to 2001, building a strong foundation of discipline, leadership, and clinical excellence.Her areas of expertise include dental hygiene, patient care, digital dental technology, preventive care, soft tissue management, oral health education, and healthcare informatics. Known for her commitment to patient-centered care and continuous learning, Ms. Pinnock consistently strives to elevate both the patient experience and clinical outcomes.Ms. Pinnock earned her Master of Science in Health Care Informatics from Grand Canyon University. She also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Managerial Sciences from Georgia State University. In addition, she completed the Veterans Career Transition Program at Syracuse University, where she received training in project management and professional development.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Pinnock has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized for her accomplishments. In 2016, she was presented with the Georgia Quilts of Valor. This year, Nicola Pinnock will be considered for Empowered Woman of the Year and for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, she will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for her selection as Top Registered Dental Hygienist of the Year. She has been named an Honored Listee by Marquis Who’s Who, Who's Who of Professional Women, 2026. Membership to Continental Who’s Who, and continues to be recognized for her contributions to both the dental and healthcare industries.Looking back, Ms. Pinnock attributes her success to her strong work ethic, dedication to lifelong learning, and passion for helping others. When not working, she enjoys a passion for deep-sea fishing, giving back to her community and continuing to expand her knowledge within the evolving healthcare landscape. In the future, she aims to further integrate technology and informatics into patient care, helping to shape the future of dental and healthcare practices.For more information, please visit: linkedin.com/in/napinnockAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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