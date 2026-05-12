Your voice 2026: insights from the Bank of England’s outreach programmes

These sessions have provided some thought-provoking, if sobering, discussions to reflect on and we hope you find the insights collated in this report informative.

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has participated in these programmes for their active engagement, candour, and enthusiasm. Many of you shared deeply personal experiences – something that is not easy to do. We would also like to thank the Bank for delivering these sessions and giving us the opportunity to contribute to them, helping to ensure voices from our communities are heard.

The Bank’s commitment to holding these conversations with the people it serves is very important. That is not just our view. It was also a resounding finding from the independent review of the Citizens’ Panels that was published in August 2025. This report explores steps taken by the Bank to date in response to the review’s recommendations.

In last year’s report, we commented that the general mood from the events we chaired was gloomy and pessimistic. This time, events have been characterised by a sense of fear and uncertainty. People told us they were worried about a growing economic divide particularly between generations. This was a cross-cutting issue that relates to many of the themes summarised in this report.

It is evident that the cost of living challenges that have affected people since late 2021 are not yet over. Participants shared their experiences of struggles to adapt to higher prices, a weaker job market, and housing costs that are unaffordable for many. footnote [1] The challenges that charities told us they faced are also stark, with limited funding and resources to support ever growing demand for their services.

These outreach sessions are not just a listening and learning exercise for the Bank. They also provide an opportunity for participants to learn about the Bank’s responsibilities , and the workings of the economy more broadly. People tell us they leave better informed about economic developments that affect them and their households.

This was another valuable and enriching series of events which helped the Bank to better understand economic conditions in the UK. The Citizens’ Forum , Community Forums , and Youth Panel programmes invited a broad spectrum of people to share their views and experiences. Together, these accounts provide vital qualitative insights that complement economic data to develop a more holistic picture of the UK economy. This report has been written on behalf of us, the independent chairs of the regional Citizens’ Panels, and summarises the findings across all the Bank’s outreach activities during this period, centring the voices of participants and charity organisations.

Citizens’ Panels themes

The Bank hosted 16 Citizens’ Panels between March 2025 and February 2026. Events were held in all 12 regions and nations covered by the Bank’s Agency network. They were attended by a total of 605 members of the public (refer to the appendix for a full demographic breakdown). One of the constant threads throughout the discussions was the ongoing adjustments people are making in response to higher prices. Despite inflation being closer to the Bank’s 2% inflation target than it had been in recent years, the chairs heard that earlier price rises had not reversed. For many people this had further squeezed their spending power. Participants often made comparisons with the more favourable economic conditions that previous generations benefited from several decades ago. The generational divide was a cross-cutting theme across most of the topics discussed. This section summarises the main themes that emerged from this set of Citizens’ Panels.

Cost of living and the economic outlook

How people perceive and react to cost of living pressures – for example by cutting spending, delaying purchases, changing the types of goods and services they purchase – feeds directly into the economic outlook. People’s expectations about inflation – whether it will fall, rise or stay the same – are also important because they shape decisions (eg on wage demands) which can themselves feed into inflation.

The period covered by these events saw both inflation and interest rates ease.footnote [2] Despite this, participants were largely pessimistic about the state of the economy after the acute and prolonged financial strain caused by several economic shocks.

It was noticeable to the chairs in this set of discussions that participants referred repeatedly to the higher price level compared with previous years, recognising the compounding effects of high inflation. This had created hardship for many households. As a result, many participants were uncertain about what the future held for them and their families. This uncertainty was made worse by the prospect of further unpredictable external economic shocks, such as the proposed US tariff regime changes and global political instability which threatened to drive UK living standards even lower.

Another theme this year was that more middle-income earners said they were being impacted by the higher cost of living. Participants remarked that, while it was well established that higher prices for food, housing, utilities, and transport disproportionately affected low-income households, more middle-income households were scaling back their spending in response. People also frequently commented that these price rises, especially of staples such as food, seemed higher than the official inflation statistics suggested.footnote [3]

The Bank was interested to hear how people had responded to these higher prices. Almost all participants reported that they had changed their spending habits in some way. For example, some said they had cut down non-essential spending, substituted branded products for cheaper non-brand alternatives, and shopped around more for deals, visiting discount supermarkets more frequently.

Examples of what we heard:

In Bridgwater (July 2025), participants observed that higher costs for food, utilities, and other bills (eg council tax, TV licences, and insurance) placed greater strain on already stretched budgets. There were also several mentions of regressive standing charges for utility bills which penalised those in single-occupancy households.

At Northampton (February 2026), there was a discussion about intergenerational dependence where participants were having to support their adult children who were unable to live independently because of rising expenses, covering bills, contributing to rent or having them return to the family home.

In Belfast (September 2025), a charity worker reported that one in five of their food bank users were in full-time employment, reflecting a wider theme of a rise in cases of in-work poverty.

At Wolverhampton (September 2025), a gas engineer reported that some customers were not heating their homes as they prioritised spending on food and other essentials.

Across all the panels, participants felt that rising prices had weakened households’ resilience. Beyond the clear economic strain, they warned that prolonged financial pressure was causing significant and lasting public health harms, leaving many unsure about affording a decent standard of living or what the future holds.

Jobs and pay

The labour market is an area of interest to the Bank as it forms such a key part of the economy and directly affects the outlook for inflation. The panels are an opportunity for the Bank to hear from people involved in all aspects of it – as employers (particularly small business owners), employees, and those looking for work.

The panels took place during a period when unemployment was below its 30-year average and real wages (accounting for inflation) were rising.footnote [4] However, the unemployment rate was increasing and, for workers aged 16–24, had reached 14.9% in December 2025.footnote [5] This trend was reflected in the mood of the panels. Participants noted that job opportunities seemed hard to come by, particularly for young people.

Many working-age participants highlighted the challenges of finding work or moving careers because of recruitment slowing down amid a weaker economic outlook. Participants at several panels noted the intense competition for entry-level and unskilled roles, made worse in their opinion by the rollout of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. This was further reducing opportunities in sectors such as retail where technology has replaced some staff. Although some accepted the opportunities that could potentially arise from deploying AI, for many the structural impacts on people’s jobs and the broader economy were still unclear.

There was particular concern, among panel members from all generations, for the prospects of young people entering work. The Bank heard of several graduates who had applied for jobs that they were ‘overqualified’ for in retail and hospitality just to get by instead of building up experience in their preferred career of choice. Panel members feared this did not bode well for the long-term future of the economy.

Few participants recognised the official picture of rising real wages and said that, where salaries had increased, the rate of growth lagged inflation. As a result, many found that their standards of living had declined in real terms over recent years, made worse by increasing costs for commuting.

Examples of what we heard:

In Harlow (October 2025), participants expressed a preference for flexible working, with many reluctant to return to the office full time due to unaffordable commuting costs. Rising expenses also created worries for more senior participants who were unsure whether they could retire comfortably.

In Bristol (November 2025), some participants were delaying retirement to build up larger pensions to absorb the higher cost of living.

A participant at the Northampton Citizens’ Panel (February 2026) who was close to retiring and had been made redundant was actively looking for work because they had no pension savings to fall back on, illustrative of the financially precarious positions that some senior workers were experiencing.

Employers noted that the weaker job market created several challenges for them. The first was that there was a skills shortage for some key sectors such as construction or technical roles, with employers being inundated with expressions of interest from applicants without the requisite skills and experience. Participants noted that rising employment costs had led to job cuts in sectors such as hospitality, engineering, and IT.footnote [6] Younger participants said they were reluctant to train in traditional trades given the length of time and the prohibitive costs involved, which further exacerbated skills shortages.

Participants at all stages of life were by and large pessimistic about the prospects for the labour market, job security, career progression, and pay. This heightened concerns about the ability of people to continue adjusting to higher price levels after prolonged financial hardship.

Housing and rent

The housing market is an important part of the UK economy. It is a driver of consumer spending and household wealth, supports many jobs and economic activity, influences productivity and labour mobility, and is central to the financial system. Rents and housing costs also directly impact household budgets, which influences inflation.

The chairs heard that house prices and rents continued to rise during this period, albeit at a slower rate than in earlier years. During this period many homeowners were moving off long-term fixed-rate mortgage deals from a period when borrowing costs were at historic lows. This meant that many faced big hikes in mortgage costs, even though rates trended down during the year.

Housing was chosen by the Bank as a focus topic for discussion at panels in Bradford (March 2025), Darlington (April 2025), Reading (April 2025), and Liverpool (May 2025). But even at those events where it was not specifically on the agenda, the topic was often raised by panel members. The cost, quality and availability of housing generated much discussion. Many participants agreed that the housing market was afflicted by high prices, inaccessible rents, regressive taxes and charges, higher mortgage costs, and poor quality which made it hard for many people to have a decent standard of living.

Home ownership, many participants agreed, was an increasingly remote aspiration given the growing disparity between house prices and incomes, which many noted was not the case decades earlier.footnote [7] Those who owned their homes outright felt fortunate. Participants who had remortgaged following the expiry of long-term fixed-rate deals spoke of the impact the hike in mortgage costs had on their standard of living.

Renters voiced their frustrations about the high cost of low-quality housing which absorbed an ever greater proportion of their incomes. They attributed the shortage of suitable rental properties as the reason for higher rents. Many described feeling that they were caught in the ‘rental trap’ where they are unable to save for a deposit to buy a house because higher rents consume a larger proportion of their income. Renters also expressed frustration at the barriers and affordability requirements they faced getting a mortgage despite proving that they could afford a mortgage after paying high rents over an extended period. Higher rents were negatively impacting communities, with participants explaining how some people had to move to the peripheries of large cities or nearby towns or villages to find affordable housing.

Homeowners described being discouraged from moving by high house prices, stamp duty, and renovation costs. This meant that some families were stuck in properties that were too small for them, whereas older people remained in homes that were too large for their requirements. Participants who were able to get onto the property ladder through rent-to-buy schemes found this option unaffordable in the long term.

Examples of what we heard:

In Reading (April 2025) many participants expressed that they could not afford to buy a property due to the large deposit requirements. Consequently, they were in private rental agreements, with rents ranging from £1,200 to £1,500 per month for modest housing, which made it difficult for them to save.

In Darlington (April 2025), one participant who was in the process of remortgaging their property was moving from a preferential mortgage rate of 1.29% to 4.29% and had to extend the duration of their initial 25-year mortgage to accommodate the higher mortgage cost.

In Liverpool (May 2025), some participants said families were having to move to areas they deemed unsafe to find affordable housing with impacts on their wellbeing.

It was clear to the chairs that the housing market was the source of much anguish for many people up and down the country. Participants acknowledged that generational dynamics were at play when it came to home ownership, drawing comparisons between housing affordability in previous decades and today. Several participants also noted that, while some first-time buyers received support from parents or relatives who benefited from increases in house prices, there were many who did not have such support which made house ownership very difficult given the cost of housing. There was general agreement among participants that the housing market was creating deep inequalities in the UK with wide-ranging and undesirable social, public health, and economic impacts.

Savings and debt

When households save more, they spend less. Consumption is highly sensitive to interest rates, and the Bank relies on this relationship to steer the economy. Households often adjust spending in response to interest rate changes but their ability and willingness to save or borrow varies. The Bank needs to understand saving behaviour because it can affect the impact of interest‑rate changes on spending and inflation.

The household saving ratio, which measures savings as a percentage of total available household resources, rose a little in 2025 Q4 (October to December) to 9.9% compared to the previous quarter (9.5%).footnote [8] Despite this, the saving ratio today remains lower compared with the period following the pandemic.footnote [9] This is thought to be due to several factors including relatively high interest rates over recent years and heightened levels of uncertainty.

The evidence from panellists highlighted, however, that the ability to save more is not widespread across the economy. Far from increasing savings, most attendees talked about reducing the amount they save due to the higher cost of living, lower real incomes, and higher housing costs. Understandably this was particularly the case for those from lower-income households. In fact, several participants said they were drawing down savings to support themselves and their families to fund day-to-day expenditure because of prolonged financial distress. This was despite concerted efforts to save by adjusting spending habits and reducing overall consumption.

Participants frequently said saving was impossible with the current cost of living, impacting their ability to put aside money for large purchases or for a home deposit. Rising costs accounted for an ever-larger proportion of household income, with some participants resorting to taking on debt to fund day-to-day spending. This was a trend also reported by many debt charities. Some households were in such financially precarious positions that they were completely unprepared to cope with any unexpected expenses. There was general alarm for young adults’ prospects given the weak outlook for the UK economy, lower living standards, and lack of financial security. There was also concern for those nearing retirement, retired or on fixed incomes being able to save.

Examples of what we heard:

In Bradford (March 2025), some participants mentioned they were helping their adult children with expenses, and in some cases, their grandchildren. One participant who planned on retiring in the next 12 months was still supporting his daughter who lives at home.

A participant in Wolverhampton (September 2025) said they used a ‘buy now, pay later’ service to purchase their weekly food shopping due to financial hardship.

Some participants in Belfast (September 2025) mentioned using savings to supplement their income, or to support their families. A retired teacher shared that they were using their Individual Savings Account (ISA) to top up their pension pots.

In Harlow (October 2025), newly retired individuals spoke of adjusting to significantly reduced incomes. One retiree was considering returning to work due to rising living costs, while a full-time employee felt unable to retire because they were heavily reliant on their wages to meet daily expenses.

Participants agreed that the higher cost-of-living challenges had significantly disrupted financial resilience, with many unable to save and reliant on short-term debt to fund everyday spending. As a result, some UK households were in financially exposed positions, adding to anxiety about being able to afford a decent and dignified standard of living.

Future of money

The future of money was one of the discussion topics at several panels. People’s relationship with money has been changing rapidly over recent years, with a decline in cash usage, and growth of various types of digital money. Despite this, the Bank remains committed to providing cash for as long as people want it. In June 2025, the Bank announced plans for its next series of banknotes. The Citizens’ Panels in Leeds, Bridgwater, and Newport, all held in July 2025, were used to gather public views on what theme should feature on the new banknotes.

There was broad agreement across different demographic groups that the adoption of digital payments was the preferred method of payment for a wide range of goods and services. Participants cited convenience and better security features as reasons for preferring to use digital payments rather than physical cash. But participants also acknowledged that there were risks in being too reliant on digital payments if a security breach occurred and that data-rich personal information could be compromised.

Many agreed that physical cash still had a role to play in today’s economy, at least for now, citing the disruption caused by the Iberian Peninsular power outage in April 2025 where digital payments stopped functioning and the importance of cash as a back-up form of payment. Participants recognised that cash was also a convenient form of payment, particularly for older generations or those who were less digitally savvy. In Leeds (July 2025), participants recognised that digital payments had their place in the payments method mix although did not want to be compelled to adopt digital payments but rather have a choice of how to pay that suited them. As with previous years, some participants lamented the closure of local bank branches, which impacted people who preferred face-to-face banking and were less familiar with online banking.

Turning to the banknote consultation, participants were largely favourable of the Bank’s proposals. They welcomed the inclusion of other potential themes such as nature, wildlife, architecture, industry, historical sites, and landscapes to reflect the UK’s rich heritage. Although Scotland and Northern Ireland produce their own banknotes, many participants stressed that the new banknotes should have a stronger representation of different English regions, devolved nations, and communities to truly reflect the constituent parts that make up the UK. Those who wanted to see historical figures represented said they preferred figures relevant to today’s society although in Bridgwater (July 2025) a majority felt that historical figures could be divisive. Participants also saw the banknotes refresh as an opportunity to improve the notes themselves. For example, people wanted the notes to be easier to handle and to include braille for visually impaired users. There was a small number of participants who did not see new banknotes as a priority given the state of the UK’s economic challenges, questioning why banknotes had to be refreshed. In March 2026, it was announced that wildlife was selected as the new theme for the next series of notes with a further consultation to follow in the summer.

Citizens’ Panels participant feedback

Following each Citizens’ Panel, the Bank collates feedback to gauge how helpful the sessions have been for participants’ awareness and understanding of the Bank and its responsibilities, as well as how the Bank can enhance the sessions for maximum impact. For this set of sessions, 421 participants provided feedback. Some 96% of respondents said the Citizens’ Panels improved their understanding of the Bank, 91% said their understanding of the topics discussed improved, and 81% said their knowledge of the economy improved. Additionally, 82% said the panels increased their trust in the Bank, 95% said that the event encouraged an open discussion, and 97% said the discussions were relevant to their lives (refer to the appendix for a full breakdown of participants’ feedback).

Motivations for attending the Citizens’ Panels was driven primarily by wanting to learn more about the Bank, its responsibilities, and the wider economy. Another key motivation was wanting to share individual experiences of the economy and to express their opinions to decisionmakers. Others wanted to hear about local and regional issues and take part in a community-based discussion about these important topics.

One in four of participants who provided feedback said that the Bank was actively listening, engaging people UK-wide, and valuing their lived experiences. Roughly a fifth of participants said that they left the Citizens’ Panel event with a better understanding of the Bank, its operational independence, a clearer sense of its responsibilities, as well as the limits of its policy mandate. A large contingent also left feeling that the cost-of-living difficulties remain ongoing and widespread, with a growing number of households across the UK being impacted by the elevated price level despite inflation slowing down and being closer to the Bank’s 2% inflation target.

Participants’ feedback shows that the Citizens’ Panels offer real value, providing an opportunity to engage constructively with the Bank, learn more about the Bank’s roles and responsibilities, and improve knowledge of economic matters more generally to inform their everyday decisions.

Citizens’ Panels independent review

In addition to gathering feedback from events to improve the calibre of the sessions, the Bank commissioned an independent review of the Citizens’ Panels which reported back in August 2025. The review was largely positive about the Citizens’ Panels overall value to both the Bank and its participants, noting that membership and panel data was, broadly speaking, representative of the UK population in terms of gender, age, ethnicity, employment status, and education. The review did, however, set out some recommendations to refine rather than radically change the current set up, some of which are briefly summarised below:

Enhance targeted outreach to underrepresented groups. Appoint and engage panel ambassadors and peer recruiters. Improve recruitment, representativeness, and training of Bank facilitators. Continue to share findings internally and externally.

Work is in progress to meet the review’s recommendations and the Bank has already made concerted efforts to expand recruitment of underrepresented groups through a targeted focus on recruiting more women and young participants (aged 18–24 and 25–44), in addition to those with no formal qualifications. Paid social media adverts have been used to target these groups in relevant areas ahead of events with some success, as well as working with local charities, educational institutions, and local authorities. Where possible, the Bank oversamples underrepresented groups to ensure discussions promote views and experience from people from all walks of life. These efforts have paid dividends, with 1,243 new members registering for Citizens’ Panels between March 2025 to February 2026. Of these, just under half (598) were women, 28% were from ethnic minorities (350), 28% had an A-level qualification or lower (344), and 11% were aged 16–24 (137).

The Bank’s Outreach team has also expanded its communications across internal Bank channels to attract a wider range of facilitators across the Bank, as well as presenting findings at internal directorate meetings to showcase the work and opportunities offered by the Citizens’ Panels, in addition to the Bank’s other outreach programmes. Work remains ongoing to implement the review’s recommendations in full to ensure Citizens’ Panels’ continued success.