Gentle Procedures Introduces the Pollock Technique™ to the UK: A World-Leading Approach to Circumcision and Vasectomy

Gentle Procedures Logo A family arrives for a consultation at Gentle Procedures UK's flagship Birmingham clinic, where circumcision and vasectomy services are delivered using the world-recognised Pollock Technique™

Gentle Procedures UK launches the Pollock Technique™ for circumcision and vasectomy, bringing faster, less invasive care to UK patients. No GP referral needed.

UK men and families deserve the advanced urology techniques already trusted abroad - delivered with calm, expert care from first call to full recovery.” — Dr Neil Pollock, Founder of the Pollock Technique™

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gentle Procedures UK today announced the official introduction of the Pollock Technique™ for circumcision and vasectomy, bringing one of the most extensively researched and widely used minimally invasive methods to patients across the United Kingdom. Developed by leading Canadian surgeon Dr Neil Pollock over more than three decades of focused clinical practice, the Pollock Technique™ combines refined surgical steps with layered pain control and rapid-healing protocols. UK families and men now have direct access to a faster, more comfortable method designed to minimise discomfort and improve patient experience compared with traditional methods, with no GP referral required in most cases.



Gentle Procedures UK is the official UK provider of the Pollock Technique™. It delivers the same clinical model already established across North America, Australia and Europe, where the network has collectively performed over 90,000 circumcisions and 75,000 vasectomies to date. All services are delivered within CQC-registered clinical environments and operate in line with UK regulatory standards for safety, governance and patient care.

How the Pollock Technique™ Changes Circumcision and Vasectomy Care in the UK.



The Pollock Technique™ offers a streamlined, clinic-based approach to circumcision for newborns, children, teenagers and adult men, and to no-scalpel, no-needle vasectomy for adult men. Gentle Procedures doctors complete hands-on training directly with Dr Pollock and his senior teaching team. Each clinician works within a focused, high-volume practice model, which supports consistency, safety and cosmetic outcomes at every location across the network.

For UK patients, this represents a meaningful shift. The NHS pathway for either procedure typically involves a GP referral, a lengthy wait, a generalist surgical team and a standard hospital environment. The Pollock Technique™ addresses each of those friction points directly: short wait times, specialist-only care, dedicated private clinic facilities and a clinical protocol built around patient comfort from start to finish.



What Makes Pollock Technique™ Circumcision Different

Pollock Technique™ circumcision uses four layers of comfort and speed: oral pain relief before the appointment, topical anaesthetic cream applied at the clinic, long-acting local anaesthetic injections once the skin is numb, and soothing environmental measures, including music and padded supports, throughout the procedure.

In newborn circumcision, the procedure itself takes approximately 30 seconds once the area is fully numb. For older children, teenagers and adult men, the procedure takes only a few minutes. Skin glue closure replaces conventional stitches, reducing scarring, removing suture track marks and supporting a faster, cleaner recovery. Most adult patients describe only pressure or tugging rather than sharp pain, and return to desk-based work within one to two days.



How Pollock Technique™ Vasectomy Differs From Traditional Methods

The Pollock Technique™ no-scalpel vasectomy is shorter, less invasive and better supported at every step than the traditional method. The procedure uses jet-injected local anaesthetic rather than a sharp needle, and accesses both vas tubes through a single tiny puncture. No scalpel. No stitches. No cautery.

The procedure takes approximately six minutes. The success rate exceeds 99.9%. Research comparing no-scalpel vasectomy with conventional incisional methods shows up to eight times lower complication rates, quicker healing and significantly less procedural discomfort. Full details are available in the Gentle Procedures vasectomy recovery guide.



Why UK Patients Are Choosing the Pollock Technique™ Over Traditional Methods

● Procedure time: Newborn circumcision takes approximately 30 seconds. Vasectomy takes approximately six minutes.

● Pain control: Patients can access the full circumcision aftercare guide and vasectomy recovery information through the patient portal.

● Tissue preservation: Clamp-based circumcision and no-scalpel vasectomy both carry lower risks of bleeding, infection and scarring.

● Recovery: Most vasectomy patients return to light activities within two days. Circumcision patients follow clear, structured healing plans with direct access to clinical support throughout.

● No referral required: Patients book directly at gentleprocedures.co.uk/book-appointment. No GP referral is needed in most cases.

How Gentle Procedures UK Supports Training and Clinical Standards.



Every Gentle Procedures doctor completes direct, hands-on training with Dr Pollock and his senior teaching team before performing the Pollock Technique™ independently. The programme covers live-patient instruction in circumcision and no-scalpel, no-needle vasectomy, with close supervision across a defined caseload to ensure technical skill, safety, and aesthetic outcomes.



Where UK Patients Can Access the Pollock Technique™

Gentle Procedures UK is now open in Birmingham, with our Brentwood, Essex location launching next. Patients in the West Midlands and surrounding areas can access the Birmingham clinic, while patients in the south-east will be able to access services through the Brentwood and Essex location. The full list of available clinics can be found at the Gentle Procedures clinic locations page.



Each site offers personalised consultations, modern private facilities, evidence-based surgical techniques and rapid-response aftercare, including access to clinical advice after hours. Appointments for circumcision across all ages and no-scalpel, no-needle vasectomy for adult men are now being scheduled.



About Gentle Procedures UK

Gentle Procedures UK is part of the international Gentle Procedures network, a clinical group dedicated to advanced circumcision and vasectomy using the Pollock Technique™ and other minimally invasive methods. With clinics across Canada, the United States, Australia and Europe, Gentle Procedures focuses on safe, efficient and comfortable care backed by decades of research, innovation and high-volume clinical experience. All clinicians are personally trained and certified in the Pollock Technique™. The network has collectively performed over 100,000 procedures to date. Learn more about the team at gentleprocedures.co.uk/our-team.



Contact

Gentle Procedures UK - 2040 The Crescent, Birmingham Business Park, Birmingham, West Midlands, B37 7YE

🌐 https://franchise.gentleprocedures.co.uk/

✉️ info@gentleprocedures.co.uk

📞 (+44) 0333 444 1450

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