ginsa Launches in Costco Los Angeles Region Bringing Korean Ginseng into the Mainstream

Juliet Kim Blake, founder of ginsa, pictured with the brand’s sparkling Korean ginseng tonic variety pack at Costco Wholesale.

The modern sparkling Korean ginseng tonic brand expands into 20 Costco locations amid growing demand for caffeine-free functional beverages

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ginsa Brands LLC, creator of ginsa sparkling ginseng tonics, announced today that its 12-count variety pack is now available at select Costco locations across Los Angeles, Orange County, and Hawaii.The launch follows a successful and extensive Costco roadshow program that helped the brand build a strong consumer following among Costco members seeking caffeine-free alternatives for mental clarity and sustained focus.The ginsa 12-count variety pack retails for $17.89 (+ CRV) and includes all three flavors:• ginseng + honey• ginseng + Korean pear• ginseng + yuzuFounded by Korean American immigrant entrepreneur Juliet Kim Blake, ginsa was created to modernize Korean ginseng for a new generation of consumers. Having grown up taking Korean ginseng herself, Kim Blake understood both its benefits and its barriers to entry, particularly the bitter taste and traditional medicinal format that often made it feel inaccessible to the mass mainstream consumer.“We’re taking Korean ginseng out of the supplement aisle and bringing it into modern everyday life,” said Kim Blake. “For many consumers, ginseng has historically felt intimidating or old-fashioned. We wanted to create something approachable, functional, and genuinely enjoyable.”Unlike traditional energy drinks and high-caffeine beverages, ginsa is caffeine free and designed to support mental clarity and sustained focus without the jitters or crashes commonly associated with caffeine. The brand uses Korean ginseng, a functional ingredient traditionally associated with focus, energy, and resilience to stress. ginsa is also Non-GMO Project Verified and made without artificial ingredients, attributes that strongly resonated with Costco consumers during roadshows.During Costco roadshows, the brand discovered strong resonance with consumers looking for alternatives to coffee and energy drinks.“Consumers consistently told us they were replacing their afternoon coffee or energy drink with ginsa,” she added. “That demand for calm, sustained energy and mental clarity is something we kept hearing over and over again.”Kim Blake personally worked every day of the Costco roadshows, using direct consumer conversations and feedback to help shape the brand’s positioning and messaging in real time.Ginsa Brands LLC is the creator of ginsa sparkling ginseng tonics. ginsa is the first sparkling Korean ginseng tonic built for modern life. With 20 calories only coming from honey, ginsa provides mental clarity and naturally sustained focus from Korean ginseng in a refreshing sparkling beverage format.For more information and participating Costco locations, visit https://ginsabrands.com

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