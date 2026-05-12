Three Dog Brands, Makers of Three Dog Bakery® Treats, Expands Lineup with Bark'n Crunch!™ Chicken & Hickory Smoke Chips

Three Dog Brands enhances its award-winning line with people-inspired innovation, building on the success of breakout product, Bark’n Crunch!™ Chicken Chips.

With New Chicken & Hickory Smoke Chips, we’re continuing to push the category forward by pairing bold flavor with the simplicity and quality pet parents expect from Three Dog Bakery.” — Marella Oviedo, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Three Dog Brands

KANSAS CITY , MO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the success of its breakout Bark’n Crunch!™ Chicken Chips, Three Dog Brands is introducing new Three Dog Bakery® Bark’n Crunch! Chicken & Hickory Smoke Chips (3.8oz). The fun, people-inspired flavor expansion is now available to pet parents shopping on Amazon and Chewy starting this month.This new variety brings drool-worthy aroma to new heights with natural hickory smoke and chicken flavors joining for a savory scent that dogs can’t get enough of. With only two ingredients, these high-protein chips have the light and airy crunch of the Original Chicken Chips with the added humanized flair Three Dog is known for.“Bark’n Crunch! is all about bringing familiar, people-inspired experiences into the meaty segment in a way that feels fun and true to who we are,” said Marella Oviedo, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Three Dog Brands, LLC. “With new Chicken & Hickory Smoke Chips, we’re continuing to push the category forward, pairing bold flavor with the simplicity and quality pet parents expect from Three Dog Bakery. Our innovation team captured a summer afternoon BBQ, pulled out all that smoky, mouthwatering goodness, and sealed it right in the bag for dogs to enjoy."People-Inspired, Premium ProteinInspired by the smoky, savory flavors of human favorites, Bark’n Crunch! Chicken & Hickory Smoke Chips bring bold flavor while staying true to the brand’s commitment to simple, high-quality ingredients.* Made with two simple ingredients: chicken and natural hickory smoke flavor* A high-protein treat that’s fun to eat with a light and airy texture* Zero fillers, artificial flavors, or colors* Sourced and made in the USAAs pet parents seek treats that mirror their own experiences, Bark’n Crunch! continues to redefine what meaty dog treats can be, bridging the gap between human inspiration and high protein.Expanding a Winning PlatformThe introduction of Chicken & Hickory Smoke Chips builds on the strong momentum of Bark’n Crunch!, which has quickly become a standout in the protein treat segment following its award-winning debut. Three Dog Brands took home PEOPLE Magazine’s ‘Crunchy Dog Treat of the Year’ in 2025, highlighting Bark’n Crunch! as a standout in the limited ingredient, high protein treat space.This latest innovation reinforces Three Dog Brands’ strategy to expand flavor variety while maintaining the simplicity and quality that define the platform.AvailabilityBark’n Crunch! Chicken & Hickory Smoke Chips (3.8oz) will be available on Amazon and Chewy beginning May 2026. Bark’n Crunch! Original Chicken (4oz, 8oz, 15oz) and Chicken & Cheese (3.8oz) Chips are available now at major retailers and online.For more information, visit www.threedog.com ###About Three Dog Brands, LLCAt Three Dog Bakeryour mission is to help pet parents unleash their unconditional love for their dog with deliciously irresistible dog treats. Crafted with real ingredients and worthy of the word “treat”, our uniquely “humanized” dog treats are sold nationwide across major retailers.Sniff out our treats at www.threedog.com

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