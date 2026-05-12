Motiv8 Dance Movement Announces 'Studio Bee' Expansion and New South Florida Master Class Hub

A new chapter for The Hive. Introducing "Studio Bee", MDM’s new space for master classes, private coaching, workshops, performance preparation, musical theatre, and advanced dance training opportunities across South Florida. Grand Opening • Friday, May 1

Studio Bee expands access to master classes, private coaching, workshops, and competitive dance development opportunities across South Florida.

HIALEAH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motiv8 Dance Movement (MDM), the boutique performance driven dance studio serving Hialeah, Miami Lakes, and surrounding communities, has announced the opening of “Studio Bee,” a new training space created to support the studio’s continued growth and its expansion as a South Florida hub for master classes, private coaching, workshops, performance preparation, musical theatre, and competitive dance development opportunities.

The official Studio Bee Grand Opening is scheduled for Friday, May 15 at 7:30 PM. Located a few doors down from MDM’s main studio, the new space will serve as an extension of the studio’s expanding training environment and future development initiatives.

Studio Bee was designed to support additional dance classes, private training sessions, technique development, competition rehearsals, specialty workshops, audition preparation, and small group instruction, allowing dancers to receive more individualized attention and expanded scheduling flexibility.

According to Monique Tablada, Studio Director of Motiv8 Dance Movement, the expansion was developed in response to a significant increase in demand over the past year. Enrollment inquiries have risen by 35 percent and class waitlists have doubled since January, with over 70 families requesting additional access to MDM’s programs, private training opportunities, and competitive development environment.

“Studio Bee was created because our families kept asking for more opportunities to train, grow, and receive additional support,” said Tablada. “We are growing quickly, but we want to grow intentionally. This expansion allows us to continue building a strong technical and performance environment while protecting the personal attention and community culture that defines MDM.”

As part of the studio’s next phase of growth, MDM is also positioning Studio Bee as a “Master Class Hub,” offering supplemental training opportunities, workshops, specialty intensives, private sessions open to all dancers across South Florida, regardless of studio affiliation.

The announcement comes during an important growth phase for Motiv8 Dance Movement as the studio continues expanding its Company Team and Elite Company programs for the upcoming 2026–2027 season. As part of those efforts, MDM recently launched a series of Company Team Auditions, audition preparation classes, master workshops, and parent information meetings designed to support dancers interested in entering a more advanced training environment.

Founded as a modern dance training environment, Motiv8 Dance Movement has grown into a leading competitive dance studio in Miami, FL, focused on technical growth, performance confidence, and artistic development while positioning itself differently from many traditional dance studios in South Florida.

Rather than competing through size or volume alone, MDM has focused on building a more curated and emotionally connected experience for dancers and families seeking structure, discipline, artistic growth, and long term development.

Internally, the studio refers to its community as “The Hive,” a culture centered around teamwork, accountability, artistic identity, and collective progress. The opening of Studio Bee reflects that philosophy by creating additional space for dancers to train in a more focused and supportive environment while maintaining the strong sense of connection that families associate with MDM.

The studio currently offers training in ballet, hip hop, contemporary, lyrical, acro, ballroom, conditioning, technique development, performance preparation and musical theatre for dancers across multiple age groups and experience levels.

According to Tablada, the additional space will also improve scheduling flexibility and allow the studio to better organize rehearsals, private instruction, and specialized training blocks throughout the week.

“Dance training today goes far beyond choreography,” added Tablada. “Families are looking for environments that help dancers build confidence, discipline, resilience, and artistic identity. We believe Studio Bee helps us continue delivering that experience at a higher level while creating more opportunities for our students to grow.”

Additional announcements regarding new classes, workshops, master classes, private sessions, and future audition opportunities are expected to be released in the coming weeks as Studio Bee officially launches.

Families, dancers, and members of the local community are invited to attend the Studio Bee Grand Opening on Friday, May 15 at 7:30 PM at MDM, located at 17670 NW 78th Ave, Suite 101, Hialeah, FL 33015, featuring special performances, studio tours, and opportunities to meet the instructors and students.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Motiv8 Dance Movement using the information below.

Families interested in upcoming auditions, private training, or class availability are encouraged to contact Motiv8 Dance Movement directly through the studio’s website https://www.motiv8dancemovement.com or social media platforms (@motiv8dancemovement in Facebook and Instagram).

ABOUT MOTIV8 DANCE MOVEMENT

Motiv8 Dance Movement is a boutique performance driven dance studio based in Hialeah, Florida, serving dancers and families throughout Hialeah, Miami Lakes, and surrounding communities. MDM offers dance classes in Hialeah focused on technical development, performance confidence, artistic growth, and structured training within a modern and supportive environment

For more information, contact us at:

Phone: (786) 849-9133

Email: motiv8dm@gmail.com

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