Skyborne Airline Academy Discusses Elevated Pilot Training on Inside Business Today with Hosts Bill and Giuliana Rancic

CEO Lee Woodward Shares How Innovation and Industry Partnerships Are Shaping the Next Generation of Airline Pilots.

Skyborne is setting a new benchmark for pilot training. Their commitment to excellence, innovation, and student success is helping shape the future of aviation.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skyborne Airline Academy, a global leader in airline pilot training , will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment titled “Training the Next Generation of Airline Pilots,” CEO Lee Woodward discusses how Skyborne is redefining pilot education through cutting-edge training, airline partnerships, and a commitment to producing airline-ready graduates. The feature story will air nationally on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) on May 15, 2026 at 10:30pm CST/8:30pm PST.Founded in 2017 by Chairman Tom Misner and CEO Lee Woodward, Skyborne was built on a clear vision: to raise the global standard of airline pilot training. Drawing on decades of experience in aviation, education, and commercial training, the founders set out to ensure that every graduate leaves not only qualified—but fully prepared for the realities of the flight deck.Today, Skyborne operates a global training network with campuses in Vero Beach, Florida—at the historic former FlightSafety International facility—and two locations in the United Kingdom. With more than 70 aircraft and simulators and a team of over 270 staff, the academy trains aspiring pilots for some of the world’s leading airlines, including SkyWest, British Airways, IndiGo, and DHL Air (UK), for which Skyborne offers a fully funded integrated training initiative.During the Inside Business Today interview, Woodward shares how Skyborne’s innovative training methodology goes beyond technical instruction to develop resilience, professionalism, and real-world readiness. From structured airline-style operations and rigorous standard operating procedures to immersive campus experiences, Skyborne mirrors the demands of an airline environment—ensuring a seamless transition from student to professional pilot.The segment also highlights Skyborne’s strong industry partnerships, which provide graduates with direct pathways into aviation careers. Through its dedicated Graduate Placement Team, Skyborne supports students with CV preparation, interview coaching, and simulator assessments—helping them secure roles with top-tier airlines worldwide.In addition to technical excellence, Skyborne places a strong emphasis on student well-being and development. Through partnerships with mental health providers and a focus on pastoral care, the academy supports students both professionally and personally—recognizing that success in aviation requires both skill and resilience.“Skyborne is setting a new benchmark for pilot training,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their commitment to excellence, innovation, and student success is helping shape the future of aviation.”“We’re excited to feature Skyborne on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Lee Woodward’s leadership and the academy’s forward-thinking approach demonstrate how training programs can evolve to meet the growing global demand for highly skilled pilots.”With global demand for pilots continuing to rise, particularly in the United States, Skyborne is investing in expanding its footprint and strengthening its position as a trusted partner to airlines worldwide. The academy’s mission remains clear: to deliver better-trained, more competent, and more resilient pilots to the aviation industry.Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (sponsored programming) on May 15, 2026 at 10:30pm CST/8:30pm PST to learn how Skyborne Airline Academy is helping aspiring pilots turn ambition into a career—and shaping the future of flight.To learn more, visit https://skyborne.com/us/ About Skyborne Airline AcademySkyborne Airline Academy is a premier airline training academy based at Vero Beach, Florida, United States, and Gloucestershire and Bournemouth Airports in the United Kingdom. Established by industry experts, Skyborne brings a fresh approach to airline pilot training.Founders Tom Misner (chairman) and Lee Woodward (CEO) have unsurpassed experience in commercial aviation, education and training. Their vision has created a training environment where the highest standard of teaching, safety and relevant airline-style training is maintained, and interactive learning is encouraged.Using a combination of tried and tested methods and the latest technology to assess competence, suitability, aptitude and resilience, Skyborne recruits the very best candidates to minimize additional training, reduce failure rates and provide airlines with better pilots and cabin crew.Skyborne is proud to hold close relationships with the world’s leading airlines, offering opportunities for trainees as part of easyJet’s Flightcrew Futures programme, Ryanair’s Future Flyer Academy, British Airways’ Speedbird Pilot Academy, Jet2.com’s Jet2FlightPath, the IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program and the SkyWest Professional Pilot Pathway. Skyborne is also the only academy to support DHL Air (UK) with a fully funded Integrated ATPL training initiative for its employees. Learn more at http://www.skyborne.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at http://www.insidebusinesstoday.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.