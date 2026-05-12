Town Square Health Reimagines Primary Care on Inside Business Today with Hosts Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Town Squae Health on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

CEO Dr. David Buchanan and Lauren Ranalli, MPH, Highlight Value-Based Care Model in Segment Airing May 15, 2026 on Bloomberg Television (Sponsored Programming)

What Town Square Health is building represents the future of healthcare. Their focus on coordination, empathy, and innovation is exactly what patients have been missing.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Town Square Health, a next-generation value-based care provider , will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment, CEO and Founder Dr. David Buchanan is joined by Lauren Ranalli, MPH, Vice President of Community and Patient Engagement, to discuss how Town Square Health is redefining the patient experience by integrating primary and specialty care into a seamless, patient-centered model. The feature story will air nationally on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) on May 15, 2026 at 10:30 PM CST / 8:30 PM PST.Founded in June 2025, Town Square Health was created with a bold vision: to establish the gold standard for how healthcare is experienced in the United States. After more than 25 years as a primary care physician—and leadership roles including Chief Medical Officer at Oak Street Health and Chief Innovation Officer at CVS Health—Dr. Buchanan set out to build a better system for Medicare-eligible patients, one that prioritizes access, coordination, and outcomes.At the core of Town Square Health’s model is the integration of primary care and specialty care into a single visit—eliminating the fragmentation that often defines the healthcare experience for older adults. The company also introduces a reimagined Care Navigator role, offering concierge-level support to patients at no additional cost, helping guide them through every step of their healthcare journey.During the Inside Business Today interview, Dr. Buchanan and Ranalli highlight how Town Square Health’s value-based approach aligns incentives around better patient outcomes rather than volume of services. By coordinating care more effectively and leveraging innovative tools—including thoughtfully implemented AI that enhances, rather than replaces, the human connection—Town Square Health aims to improve quality while reducing overall healthcare costs.Ranalli also shares her perspective on the importance of bridging clinical care with community needs, drawing from her extensive background in public health to emphasize patient education, outreach, and engagement as critical drivers of better health outcomes.“What Town Square Health is building represents the future of healthcare,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their focus on coordination, empathy, and innovation is exactly what patients have been missing.”“We’re excited to feature Town Square Health on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Dr. Buchanan and Lauren Ranalli bring both clinical and community perspectives to the conversation, showcasing a more connected, patient-first approach that has the potential to transform care delivery.”With its first multi-specialty health centers set to open soon and plans for expansion into multiple markets, Town Square Health is positioned to deliver a new standard of care—one that is purpose-driven, patient-focused, and built for the future.Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (sponsored programming) on May 15, 2026 at 10:30 PM CST / 8:30 PM PST to learn how Town Square Health is creating a better healthcare experience for patients and providers alike.For more information or to stay updated, visit www.townsquarehealth.com About Town Square HealthTown Square Health is a value-based care provider dedicated to delivering coordinated, patient-centered healthcare for Medicare-eligible populations. By integrating primary and specialty care, introducing concierge-level patient navigation, and leveraging innovative technology to enhance human connection, Town Square Health is redefining how healthcare is delivered. Guided by its vision to create the gold standard for the healthcare experience, the company is building a more connected, effective, and compassionate system for patients across the United States. Learn more at www.townsquarehealth.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at www.insidebusinesstoday.com

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