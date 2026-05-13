Once Upon a Balance Sheet Wins International Impact Book Award for Finance Education

Once Upon a Balance Sheet was named a Winner in Business: Management Accounting at the International Impact Book Awards. Once Upon a Balance Sheet received the International Impact Book Awards Winner sticker for Business: Management Accounting. Award certificate recognising Once Upon a Balance Sheet as a Winner in Business: Management Accounting at the International Impact Book Awards.

James C Foo Leong receives international recognition for making finance clearer and easier to follow for non-finance professionals.

Financial statements are not just technical reports. They are stories about decisions, actions, and results.” — James C Foo Leong

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once Upon a Balance Sheet , the Amazon bestselling finance book by Singapore-based finance educator, keynote speaker, creator of the Financial Storyverse® , and Adjunct Associate Professor James C Foo Leong, has been named a Winner in the Business: Management Accounting category at the International Impact Book Awards.The award highlights a growing need in business education: helping leaders, managers, entrepreneurs, and professionals read financial statements not as a wall of numbers, but as a clearer way to understand what is really happening inside a business.Written for readers who may have felt confused, excluded, or overwhelmed by finance, Once Upon a Balance Sheet offers a more approachable way to understand financial statements.Through storytelling, visual metaphors, and practical business examples, the book helps readers see how financial information connects to real business choices, performance, and consequences.“This recognition means a great deal because the book was written for people who have often felt excluded from finance conversations,” said James C Foo Leong. “I wanted to show that financial statements are not just technical reports. They are stories about decisions, actions, and results. When people learn to read that story, finance becomes much clearer and much more useful.”The book is part of Leong’s wider Financial Storyverse, an educational universe designed to make finance more engaging, memorable, and easier to follow. One of its signature characters, Count Jargon, serves as a friendly guide who turns jargon into joy and helps readers feel more confident in their journey towards financial clarity.For Leong, the award reflects a broader shift in how finance can be taught. Management accounting is often associated with spreadsheets, which can make it feel overly technical or reserved for finance specialists. Once Upon a Balance Sheet brings these ideas closer to everyday leadership by showing how financial information can support better judgement, clearer conversations, and more confident decisions.“Finance should not belong only to finance professionals,” Leong added. “Every leader makes decisions that eventually show up in the numbers. My work is about helping people connect those decisions to the financial story of the business.”Since its launch on 7 November 2025, Once Upon a Balance Sheet has reached Amazon Bestseller status and attracted attention for its fresh, story-led approach to finance education. The International Impact Book Awards recognition adds to the book’s momentum as it continues to help business readers understand finance in a clearer, more practical, and more relatable way.About the BookOnce Upon a Balance Sheet helps readers understand financial statements through storytelling, visual metaphors, and practical business examples. Instead of treating finance as a technical subject reserved for specialists, the book presents financial statements as stories about the decisions, actions, and results behind a business.It is written for leaders, managers, entrepreneurs, and professionals who want finance to feel clearer, more practical, and easier to follow.About the AuthorJames C Foo Leong is a Singapore-based finance educator, keynote speaker, author of Amazon bestselling finance book Once Upon a Balance Sheet, creator of the Financial Storyverse, and Adjunct Associate Professor.Through Financial Storytelling , he helps leaders, managers, entrepreneurs, and professionals turn numbers into stories that support clearer decisions, stronger business conversations, and greater financial impact.

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