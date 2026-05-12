Bestselling Author Annabel Chase to Appear at Inaugural FanGrrrl Book Signing in Orlando

Urban fantasy author will bring signed books, character art, and special editions to the event at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista on September 11–12, 2026

I’m excited to attend this first-time event alongside so many incredible authors. FanGrrrl is a fantastic opportunity to escape my hermit shell and meet readers in person.” — Annabel Chase

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annabel Chase, internationally recognized author of urban fantasy and paranormal cozy mystery fiction, has been confirmed as a Gold Sponsor and featured author at the inaugural FanGrrrl Romance Recs Premier Book Signing, taking place September 11 and 12, 2026, at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista in Orlando, Florida.

FanGrrrl Romance Recs Premier Book Signing is a first-of-its-kind event celebrating romance and genre fiction authors and the readers who love them. The two-day signing brings together a curated lineup of beloved authors for an immersive fan experience in the heart of the Orlando resort corridor. Tickets are available at fangrrrlromancerecs.com/tickets.

Readers planning to attend can get a head start by submitting a preorder for Chase’s signing table offerings. The preorder form is available on the Beventi website.

Chase is the author of more than a dozen series, including Crossroads Queen, Blind Fury, Midnight Empire, and Wings and Blades Academy. Her fiction spans the urban fantasy and paranormal cozy mystery genres, distinguished by inventive supernatural world-building, humor, and character-driven storytelling rooted in mythology and history. Her work has earned an international readership drawn to her distinctive blend of wit and heart.

A former lawyer who practiced on two continents, Chase brings a unique perspective and meticulous craft to genre fiction, including intricate plotting and richly realized worlds that have become hallmarks of her storytelling. Readers can explore Annabel Chase's full catalog, join her VIP list, and find details on upcoming releases at annabelchase.com.

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