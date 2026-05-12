Strategic expansion in Poland: Project management specialist ADC becomes part of Drees & Sommer

From left to right: Łukasz Lenczewski (Managing Director at ADC), Jörg Wohlfarth (Partner at Drees & Sommer), Ulrike Giß (M&A Lead at Drees & Sommer), Dimitrios Niros (Senior Team Lead at Drees & Sommer), Steffen Szeidl (Chief Executive Officer and Partne

ADC perfectly complements our existing consulting expertise with in depth planning and execution capabilities in Poland.” — Jörg Wohlfarth, Partner at Drees & Sommer

WARSAW, POLAND, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polish project management and construction planning company ADC Sp. z o.o. has become part of the global consulting company Drees & Sommer , which has acquired 100 percent of the shares in ADC. The acquisition became legally effective on May 6, 2026. The move strengthens Drees & Sommer’s ability to serve international and local clients across Poland and the broader Central East European (CEE) region.Founded in 2018, ADC has grown into a high performing and well established player in the Polish market. The company offers integrated services across architecture and design, consulting and technical advisory, as well as project management and construction supervision.Approximately 70 ADC employees will join Drees & Sommer Poland, increasing the workforce in Poland to over 90 employees across four offices in Warsaw, Rzeszow, Wrocław and Katowice. With its strong planning and execution capabilities, ADC enables a one stop shop model covering the entire project lifecycle – from early design and planning through to delivery and supervision.Strategic milestone for Drees & Sommer in Poland“Poland is one of the most dynamic construction and real estate markets in Central and Eastern Europe,” said Steffen Szeidl, Chief Executive Officer and Partner at Drees & Sommer. “This acquisition represents a decisive strategic step for Drees & Sommer. With ADC, we gain a proven partner with strong planning expertise, an excellent local network and a highly capable management team. This combination significantly strengthens our ability not only to participate in, but actively help shape, the Polish market.”“ADC perfectly complements our existing consulting expertise with in depth planning and execution capabilities in Poland,” added Jörg Wohlfarth, Partner at Drees & Sommer. “Together, we can offer end to end solutions that combine international experience with deep local know how – a key success factor for complex and large scale projects in Poland and the wider CEE region.”Expanded interdisciplinary expertise and holistic service offeringBy joining forces with ADC, Drees & Sommer significantly strengthens its interdisciplinary capabilities in Poland, expanding its local portfolio with in depth planning and execution expertise. The acquisition enables Drees & Sommer to deliver holistic solutions in the Polish market by seamlessly combining consulting, planning, management, and supervision services under one roof.“Becoming part of Drees & Sommer is a logical next step in ADC’s development,” said Boguslaw Paciorek, Managing Director of ADC. “The opportunities of a global consulting group broaden our growth path while allowing us to preserve our entrepreneurial culture, local strength and leadership continuity. Our clients benefit from an extended service portfolio and international expertise.”Over the past eight years, ADC has successfully delivered more than 300 projects across Poland, ranging from large-scale logistics, industrial and office developments to complex urban revitalization and residential schemes. Key references include the 50,000 m² distribution center for Jerónimo Martins in Opoczno, developed jointly with Drees & Sommer and encompassing full design, project management and site supervision services. Further projects include the redevelopment of Warsaw’s historic DTBJ department store, the expansion of Quemetica S.A.’s salt production facility in Janikowo, major residential developments for Victoria Dom in and around Warsaw totaling over 100,000 m² of living space, and the delivery of an innovative bus depot with hydrogen refueling infrastructure in Konin to support low emission public transport.“Our teams share the same values and ambition to deliver high quality, integrated project solutions,” added Lukasz Lenczewski, Managing Director of ADC. “The existing close cooperation between ADC and Drees & Sommer has already proven successful. Together, we are now even better positioned to support complex projects in Poland and beyond.”For the time being, the legal company name will remain ADC Sp. z o.o. The company will operate under the logo “ADC – Part of Drees & Sommer” and will continue to be led by its current management team.

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