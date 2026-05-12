Best Foot Forward Names Adam Kustin as Company’s First-Ever Chief Growth Officer

Healthcare Industry Veteran to take the Lead on Strategic Growth, Market Expansion, and Nationwide Partnerships

Because of his vast experience, strategic mindset, and relationship-focused approach, we were excited to establish this position for him. He’s an ideal fit for this new important CGO role.” — Byron C. Dennis, BFF Co-Founder

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Foot Forward (BFF), a health resource management company specializing in helping managed care organizations engage difficult-to-reach health plan members, announced today the appointment of Adam Kustin as its new Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In this new company role, Kustin will lead the BFF’s strategic growth initiatives, health plan partnerships, conference and association strategy, and market expansion efforts across Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and all related healthcare sectors.

Kustin brings extensive industry experience and a strong understanding of managed care operations, payer engagement strategies, and relationship development. His background and long-standing familiarity with BFF’s business model and mission position him to help accelerate the company’s next phase of growth.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Adam to the BFF leadership team,” explains BFF co-Founder Byron Dennis. “I have known Adam for many years, and can attest to his deep understanding of both the industry and the value BFF can bring to managed care organizations. Because of his vast experience, strategic mindset, and relationship-focused approach, we were excited to establish this position for him. He’s an ideal fit for this new important CGO role.”

As Chief Growth Officer, Kustin will work closely with executive leadership to strengthen existing client relationships, expand into new markets, and support initiatives focused on improving member engagement and measurable health plan outcomes.

“I am excited to join BFF and work alongside a team that has built such a strong reputation within the healthcare engagement space,” explains Kustin. “BFF’s ability to engage difficult-to-reach populations and assist health plans improve operational and quality performance is extremely differentiated in the market. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth and long-term success.”

Best Foot Forward’s mission is to assist healthcare organizations and government insurance payors by locating, re-establishing contact with, and connecting hard-to-reach, high-utilization, or target-risk members to appropriate healthcare resources and support programs. BFF is recognized within the healthcare management industry for delivering best-in-class engagement results among populations often categorized as “Unable to Contact” (UTC).

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ABOUT BEST FOOT FORWARD SALES, INC.

Best Foot Forward (BFF), a certified minority-owned and HITRUST-certified business, is headquartered in South Florida, with offices in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Georgia. BFF provides insight-driven healthcare engagement solutions focused on helping managed care organizations connect, communicate, and engage with difficult-to-reach member populations through phone and digital outreach strategies. www.bestfootforwardsales.com

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