Insteon Showcases Intelligent Home Innovation on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Ken Fairbanks, CEO of Insteon on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Founder & CEO Ken Fairbanks Showcases Accessible, Scalable Home Automation in Exclusive Segment Airing on Bloomberg Television (Sponsored Programming)

Insteon is making smart home technology truly accessible,. Their focus on simplicity, reliability, and real-world usability is helping more people bring intelligent living into their homes. ” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insteon Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in connected home technology , will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment Founder and CEO Ken Fairbanks discusses how Insteon is redefining smart home automation with a people-first approach to lighting, control, and connected living. The feature story will air nationally on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) on May 15, 2026 at 10:30pm CST/ 8:30pm PST.Originally founded in 2005 and relaunched under new ownership in 2022, Insteon has built a legacy of delivering reliable, easy-to-use smart home solutions. Under Fairbanks’ leadership—who previously worked with the original company and has over 20 years of experience in connected consumer products—Insteon has revitalized its platform with a renewed focus on innovation, accessibility, and customer experience.At its core, Insteon is designed to elevate everyday life through a seamless ecosystem of connected products that anyone can install and use. With over 5 million products sold and more than 1.3 million customers, the company has proven that professional-grade performance does not require professional installation—empowering homeowners and renters alike to take control of their living environments.During the Inside Business Today interview, Fairbanks highlights how Insteon simplifies one of the most fundamental aspects of daily life: lighting. From automating entire rooms to creating whole-home solutions that scale over time, Insteon enables users to control their environments with ease—whether it’s setting the perfect ambiance, automating routines, or enhancing security and peace of mind.The segment also explores the broader benefits of connected living. In addition to lighting control, Insteon offers a range of sensors and automation tools that provide real-time alerts and insights—from detecting leaks under a sink to monitoring movement within the home. These features not only add convenience but also enhance safety and awareness for families.What sets Insteon apart is its authenticity. The company is run by people who are not only building the products—but using them every day. This user-first perspective drives continuous improvement and ensures that every solution is designed with real-life application in mind.“Insteon is making smart home technology truly accessible,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their focus on simplicity, reliability, and real-world usability is helping more people bring intelligent living into their homes.”“We’re excited to feature Insteon on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Ken Fairbanks and his team are bringing a fresh, human-centered approach to home automation—one that removes complexity and delivers meaningful value in everyday life.”With a passionate, customer-driven culture and a commitment to continuous innovation, Insteon is helping redefine what it means to live in a connected home—making automation intuitive, scalable, and built around real moments.Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (sponsored programming) on May 15, 2026 at 10:30pm CST / 8:30pm PST to discover how Insteon is simplifying smart home technology and enhancing everyday living.To learn more, visit www.insteon.com About Insteon Technologies, Inc.Insteon Technologies, Inc. is a leader in smart home automation, offering a range of connected products designed to simplify and enhance everyday living. With a focus on intelligent lighting, home control, and real-time monitoring, Insteon delivers reliable, scalable solutions that are easy to install and use. Built by users for users, Insteon combines innovation with practicality to create a smarter, more connected home experience. Learn more at http://www.insteon.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at http://www.insidebusinesstoday.com

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